Mockery for virtue-signaling NBA star after attack over China-Taiwan tensions

An NBA ace who has been desperate to call out fellow stars and the public over political causes in China, Taiwan and elsewhere has sparked confusion after accusing his latest target of taking "dirty Chinese Communist Party money".

Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter, who has proudly taken American citizenship and worn on-court shoes linking LeBron James to alleged human rights abuses in China in recent weeks, has been mocked after taking aim at Jeremy Lin.

Currently playing for Chinese Basketball Association team the Beijing Ducks, Lin became the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, spending more than a decade in the best-known league in the world.

It is not clear precisely why Kanter – an avowed opponent of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as an antagonist of James and a critic of Nike – singled out Lin on this occasion.

Shame on you @JLin7Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.Stand with Taiwan!Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.Morals over Money brother — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 5, 2021

Jeremy was born in California — Eric (@E__Y__) December 5, 2021

"Shame on you," Kanter publicly told Lin, having previously earned the Celtics a blackout on Chinese media after one recent outburst.

"Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?

"How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country and your people.

.@JLin7 is one of the nicest, most respectful guys who ever played in the NBA. Kanter needs to move along and leave Jeremy Lin alone. Honestly, @EnesFreedom has moved from drawing awareness to the cause to drawing attention to himself — mainly because of his bullying approach. — Kimberly Roe Wagner (@kimiroe) December 6, 2021

"Stand with Taiwan. Stop bowing to money and the dictatorship. Morals over money, brother."

Although Taiwan has considered itself independent from China since 1949, China has repeatedly stated that it intends to reunite with the country and has warned that it will take forceful action if necessary.

Weeks after he accused NBA legend Michael Jordan of failing the black community, Kanter's missive at Lin has been perceived as particularly curious because Lin was born and grew up in California.

Enes Kanter googling random Chinese basketball players to get his ish off I'm in tears man Jeremy Lin from Palo Alto, CA 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) December 5, 2021

Jeremy Lin's parents came from Taiwan. For him to play for the Beijing Ducks is doubly shameful. — Bill Chow🇨🇦🇭🇰🇹🇼 (@billchow747) December 5, 2021

"Enes Kanter googling random Chinese basketball players to get his [frustration] off," hit back one respondent. "I'm in tears. Jeremy Lin from Palo Alto, CA."

Another warned Kanter of his treatment of Lin: "[He's] faced a lifetime of prejudice in the American basketball community.

"Unprovoked [criticism] does nothing but fuel resentment towards Asians in the United States."

Another said: "In the past two weeks, Enes Kanter has publicly lectured Michael Jordan on how to be black and Jeremy Lin on how to be Asian. That's something."

Swiss-born, Turkish-raised Kanter changed his name to 'Enes Kanter Freedom' in celebration of his newfound US citizenship.

The center then publicly told Americans not to criticize their country and to appreciate what he perceives as the huge freedoms they enjoy compared to citizens in China and Turkey.