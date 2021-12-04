WATCH: Bloodied Medvedev has perfect response to crowd boos as Russia reach Davis Cup final

The Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) team secured a spot in the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2007 after sweeping aside Germany, following some typically boisterous antics from the victorious Daniil Medvedev.

After Andrey Rublev had crushed Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 earlier on Saturday in Madrid, Medvedev finished the job by easing past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-4 to give the Russian team an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

The RTF team now take on Croatia on Sunday, after the 2018 champions saw off Serbia on Friday in the first semi-final.

RTF are into their first Davis Cup final since 2007! 🌟#DavisCupFinals#byRakutenpic.twitter.com/lBlwq5lrSR — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) December 4, 2021

US Open king Medvedev eased past world number 51 Struff in straight sets but had to overcome a persistent nosebleed along the way.

The Russian star’s nose had been bleeding since the opening set but he finally stopped play in the second set to stem the flow.

Blood stains were visible on his white shorts by the end of the match.

It’s not the first time Medvedev has had to contend with the ailment. He also suffered a nasty nosebleed at the Australian Open second round in 2019 when he was playing Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

There were also heated scenes after the match as Medvedev, 25, clashed with the Madrid crowd.

To a backdrop of boos, the world number two stoked the tensions by gesturing to fans before pointing to the court and stomping on it.

The Russian team had beaten hosts and defending champions Spain earlier in the tournament, and Medvedev was quick to bring that up in his post-match interview.

“Beating Spain was the highlight. Beating Spain in Madrid, we were so happy to beat the home favorites, it was a really nice feeling and I’m really happy about it.”

Medvedev is no stranger to fan clashes, famously being involved in a running battle with the crowd at the US Open on on his way to the final at Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev today:- struggling with nose bleeding from mid-first set till the end of the match- playing in shorts with blood stains- winning 64 64- also doing this:🎥@OkkoSport#DavisCupFinalspic.twitter.com/Yry02fdzZ3 — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) December 4, 2021

Croatia booked their spot in the final thanks to a 2-1 win against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

Croatian doubles specialists Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic beat Djokovic and countryman Filip Krajinovic in the decisive rubber with the scores level at 1-1.

Russia last won the Davis Cup – considered the premier event in international men’s team tennis – back in 2006 on home soil in Moscow. They reached the final the following year, but were beaten by the US in Portland.

This year’s Russian team features Medvedev and world number five Rublev as well as Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev.

After Medvedev’s win, Saturday’s doubles match featuring Khachanov and Karatsev against Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz becomes a dead rubber.