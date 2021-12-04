Djokovic tells fans when to expect Australian Open decision

Novak Djokovic has said fans can expect a decision from him “very soon” on whether he will feature at the Australian Open in January, where players will have to be fully vaccinated to compete.

“I understand you want answers on where and how I am going to start the new season, but we’ll see what the future holds,” Djokovic said at the Davis Cup, where Serbia were beaten in the semi-finals by Croatia on Friday.

“I can’t give you a date, but obviously the Australian Open is coming soon, so you will know very soon,” added the 34-year-old.

Djokovic has not publicly revealed his vaccine status but has consistently spoken in favor of freedom of choice.

His father recently suggested that Djokovic would skip next season’s Grand Slam in Melbourne, accusing the authorities of “blackmail” over their mandatory vaccination stance.

Djokovic stands level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a record 20 Grand Slams.

The Serb is the reigning champion Down Under and has claimed the Australian Open title a record nine times – including the past three years in a row.

A number of Djokovic’s main rivals including world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia have already confirmed they will be playing in Melbourne in January.

Medvedev, who beat Djokovic to the US Open title in September, has not disclosed his vaccine status but said it would be obvious that anyone appearing in Australia would be fully jabbed.

After falling to a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Madrid, where Djokovic won his singles match but lost in the doubles alongside Filip Krajinovic, Djokovic said he would use the coming days to switch off from tennis.

“I will try to use the next few days to recover, rest and forget about tennis. I am really tired from this season and all this year,” said the world number one.

Djokovic cut a frustrated figure at times as Serbia suffered defeat, including kicking his bag as Croatian football star Luka Modric – who plays at Real Madrid – watched on from the stands.

Djokovic cut a frustrated figure at times as Serbia suffered defeat, including kicking his bag as Croatian football star Luka Modric – who plays at Real Madrid – watched on from the stands.

“To win the Davis Cup, you need a doubles team, otherwise it will be very difficult, it’s a lottery. It’s like climbing Mount Everest,” Djokovic said after he and Krajinovic lost in straight sets to doubles specialists Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic.

In the other semi-final, Russia take on Germany on Saturday for the right to face Croatia.