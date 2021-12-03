‘Pure luck no one killed’: Football ace smashes $240K Lamborghini into school fence (PHOTOS)

A Premier League bad boy is in hot water again for crashing his $238,000 Lamborghini into a kids' school.

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause caused outrage in early November for an elbow smash on Pablo Fornals as his side lost 4-1 to West Ham.

In the aftermath of the incident on Halloween, a number of clubs reportedly rang the Premier League questioning why the ex-England U21 wasn't red-carded after a VAR review.

Approaching the weekend, however, with Villa set to host Leicester City on Sunday, the 26-year-old is in trouble once more – but this time off the pitch.

The incident took place on Wednesday, just hours before Steven Gerrard's men took on Manchester City.

Hause was an unused substitute in the 2-1 defeat to the reigning champions, and it comes as little surprise why given what he had been reportedly up to in his new $238,000 4-liter Urus V8 Lamborghini.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause crashed his £200k Lamborghini into the fence of a nursery school pic.twitter.com/65REBbgwol — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 3, 2021

With photo evidence backing the claims, it is said that Hause smashed the luxury car into the twin Pioneer and Wisdom Islamic junior and secondary schools, not far from Villa Park.

After he headed through the institution's metal fence, Hause's airbag inflated and his vehicle sustained damage to its front and side.

To the Daily Mail, a witness explained how onlookers "heard this almighty bang, and everyone came rushing to see what had happened".

"We saw that this flash car had spun out of control and gone straight though the fence. It must have hit it with some force," they added.

"We all realized it was probably a footballer when we saw it was a 2021 Lamborghini, and then we recognized it was Hause. He didn't look injured, but he did seem to be a bit blown away – he looked shocked."

Another bystander said the crash "could have been a lot worse because the accident was close to the main gate, where it can get quite busy".

"When it happened, the kids were all in the school for prayer time, so no one was too near the crash site," it was conceded.

In far more of a panic, however, one dad, Sabbir Ahmed, said: "My daughter and hordes of children stand on the corner in front of the gates before and after school.

"It was a staggering slice of luck that no one was killed. The black Lamborghini lost control in wet conditions. Everyone is shaking at what could have happened. When I saw the wreckage I thought there must be bodies."

Hause's club and agent have been approached for comment by the Daily Mail but are still yet to respond.

After he scored an 88th-minute winner over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in late September, however, the debacle is another fall from grace for the center-back.