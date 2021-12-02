Hasbulla blocked on Instagram ‘after making death threats to woman’

Dagestani social media phenomenon Hasbulla Magomedov is barred from Instagram after he was accused of issuing a threatening message to a young woman, according to reports in his Russian homeland.

Hasbulla is one of the breakout celebrities of the year on social media, attracting attention far and wide for his antics which include hanging out with stars such as former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 19-year-old, who suffers a rare growth disorder, has amassed millions of followers across his various accounts and is also famed for his on-off rivalry with fellow pint-sized blogger Abdu Rozik of Tajikistan.

But Hasbulla’s Instagram activities are partly on hold after he was reportedly slapped with a block by the platform.

According to accounts in the Russian media, the step was made after ‘Hasbik’ threatened an unknown woman who posted a clip of his sister.

“I will not leave this girl alive until she apologizes to the whole of Instagram, because she filmed a video of my sister and posted it for the entire Instagram,” Hasbulla is said to have written.

However, the Dagestani star himself later gave his version of events on a back-up account.

“Nobody blocked me. I blocked my account myself for a couple of days,” he said defiantly.

Hasbulla, whose main account boasted around 1.5 million followers, claimed he had been bombarded with complaints by the friends of an unnamed woman after showing a picture of her, and said he had suspended his profile himself to avoid being banned.

After his rapid rise to fame interest in Hasbulla shows no sign of waning, and the diminutive star was a guest of honor at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in October.

He was filmed sitting alongside promotion chief Dana White and also made an appearance in the Octagon, being raised aloft by lightweight fighter Islam Makhachev after his victory over New Zealand's Dan Hooker.

Hasbulla was also seen tussling with longtime rival Abdu Rozik at the event. A bout between the pair has long been touted, with White even playfully suggesting there was a chance that Hasbulla could one day appear under the UFC banner.