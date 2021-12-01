Ronaldo branded ‘despicable’ after commenting on rant about Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized after replying to a rant from a fan account on social media which blasted the perceived injustice of the Portugal star not winning the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi was handed the France Football gong for a record seventh time in Paris on Monday night, putting him two ahead of the Manchester United forward in their generational rivalry.

Before the ceremony, Ronaldo had gone off on a rant of his own by attacking a journalist who had suggested that his main aim was finishing with more editions of the award than the Argentine.

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for," said Ronaldo on Instagram.

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or."

Elsewhere on the social network, where Ronaldo boasts 372 million followers, he came across a post from a fan account.

Pointing out that Ronaldo won the Coppa Italia and Super Cup with Juventus in 2021, it added that he had finished top scorer in both Serie A and at the Euros.

Offering that Ronaldo "performs miracles" and "is the guy who impresses the world most often", the account asked: "Do you really think five guys [did] more than him [this] year? Never."

Furthermore, in a dig at Messi, it claimed that Ronaldo's real competitor for the award was Robert Lewandowksi, who despite netting 64 goals in the calendar year was poor for Poland, who he captains, at the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games... I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. pic.twitter.com/iSMBdbEXey — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

Despite Messi scoring the most goals and being named the player of the tournament at the Copa America, it was suggested that the achievement of finally winning the South American showpiece should be overlooked as the star number 10 did not net in the semifinal or final.

"For Cristiano to win it, he has to be 300 percent unquestionable," it was protested.

"Those who are intelligent enough know. Receiving awards without deserving it is false happiness, without pride. Regardless of those awards, CR7 will always be the best in history."

Just 2 days ago Ronaldo posted this essay on IG. He states that he always congratulated those who win, that sportsmanship has guided his career from the outset and that he is “never against anyone.” Ok... pic.twitter.com/399UVeuJtk — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

Popping up in the comments section, Ronaldo replied with a simple "factos" (facts), plus a thumbs up and eyes emoji, after also liking the post.

"I actually can’t believe this is a 36-year-old athlete. The lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable," scoffed one critic.

"Just two days ago Ronaldo posted this essay on IG," it was also said, highlighting his rant against the reporter.

"He states that he always congratulated those who win, that sportsmanship has guided his career from the outset and that he is 'never against anyone'. Ok..."

2018.. 51 goals, 26 assists, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa, Pichichi, European Golden Boot: 5th in the Ballon d'Or ranking. Not a single word spoken or complaint towards anyone or anything. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 1, 2021

No family members complaining on the internet, not a word from Messi. Messi didn’t put anyone down, even though he was utterly disrespected. He kept his head up and played so well that they had no excuse but to give him the award the next year. Not that he cared. Mentality. — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

When an illustration was made as to the stellar year Messi had in 2018 but still didn't win to Ronaldo, a reply pointed out that there were "no family members complaining on the internet," as Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro does when her sibling misses out on something or is attacked.

"Not a word from Messi. Messi didn’t put anyone down, even though he was utterly disrespected. He kept his head up and played so well that they had no excuse but to give him the award the next year. Not that he cared. Mentality."

The row is just the latest installment of endless arguments between the toxic fanbases that are Messi and Ronaldo obsessives online.

Even after the men well into their mid-30s have hung up their boots, it seems fanboys will continue taking potshots at each other and either player until their dying breath.