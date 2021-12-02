 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Dutch football fans make incredible 5am gesture for their team (VIDEO)

2 Dec, 2021 13:10
Get short URL
Dutch football fans make incredible 5am gesture for their team (VIDEO)
Fans gave players at Quick Boys an incredible training reception. © Twitter @KvvQuickBoys
Dutch football fans have reacted to strict new Covid protocol on amateur football training in their country by giving one team a stunning early morning reception.

Last week, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the nation will effectively shut down for all but essential services between 5pm and 5am.

"In principle the Netherlands is closed," Rutte said. "This means events, concerts, theaters, cafes, bars, museums, gyms and sports clubs, with a couple of exceptions."

Amateur football outfits are also hit by the measures in the land of the three-time World Cup finalists, with some resorting to meeting at bizarre hours of the day so that their players, who often hold down regular jobs, can hone their skills.

Currently 10th in the Tweede Divisie, Quick Boys are one such team. 

Based in the seaside town of Katwijk aan Zee in the south of the country, they are the Netherlands' second-most successful amateur club – and boast support to match. 

This was no better communicated than when a group of fans turned up at 5am on Thursday morning to let off fireworks ahead of a Saturday away trip to Voldendam II, in scenes more commonly found in South America.

Congregating behind one of their stadium's goals, the fanatics also lit flares and bellowed out terrace chants as players and staff lined up to applaud them. 

As footage went viral on social media, onlookers called the display "class," "unbelievable," and "awesome."

Some Dutch killjoys however posed questions such as: "And that's how we get out of the lockdown???"

"Lousy for the local residents being woken up so early by some of those guys," quipped another.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies