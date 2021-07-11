 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Already carnage’: England fans mass in London after ‘fireworks let off at Italy hotel’ ahead of Euro 2020 final (VIDEO)

11 Jul, 2021 13:59
Get short URL
‘Already carnage’: England fans mass in London after ‘fireworks let off at Italy hotel’ ahead of Euro 2020 final (VIDEO)
England fans massed in London before the Euro 2020 final with Italy. © Twitter @Tottenham_Feed / @MichaelTimbs / @JamWaterhouse
England fans reportedly let off fireworks in the early hours of the morning near the Italian national team's hotel while there were fears of trouble already brewing in London ahead of the Euro 2020 final later on Sunday.

According to the Athletic, fireworks were set off outside the Tottenham Hotspur training base in Enfield where Italy are staying before Sunday's final at Wembley. 

The Azzurri team are not believed to have been disturbed by the incident and reportedly do not intend to complain to organizers UEFA.

Videos of the scenes have already gone viral on social media.

One clip which lasts 44 seconds clearly shows a number of red fireworks being lot off in quick succession outside a pub in the area.

And in another, red and green fireworks are seen filling the night sky from a distance.

By Sunday morning, Three Lions Fans were already filling the capital London several hours before kick off, and have been told to pace themselves while it has been predicted that 7.1 million pints of beer will be consumed over the course of the day.

Perhaps in anticipation of ugly scenes that could play out later, Sky Sports Italia has reported that several Italian restaurants have already closed their doors.

In the Wembley area, a group was captured climbing onto a public bus roof top, with a BBC News reporter that uploaded a clip to Twitter remarking that the driver "has had to give up".

The masses are again heading to Leicester Square, which is a popular spot that usually receives UK film premieres but has been showing matches.

The aftermath of the 4-0 quarterfinal thumping of Ukraine saw clashes with police there and several arrests, which won't be too far away if one report is accurate.

One writer said it was "already carnage" there, and a radio host went into more detail by commenting: "Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here.

"Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. It’s not even 2pm."

RT
England fans gathered early ahead of their country's first major final in 55 years. © Reuters

Making their way to such locations, Underground trains are apparently full of England faithful singing derogatory chants that tell their Italian counterparts to stick cornerstones such as pasta, the Coliseum, Vespas, Fiat 500s and Leonardo Da Vinci up their backsides.

In King's Cross, the arrival point for most from elsewhere around the country given its huge train station, pubs are said to be packed while flares are let off in the street.

Now it remains to be seen how many make kick-off, and if authorities can keep a lid on any potential trouble before, during and after the game.

England are appearing in their first major final in 55 years, having last lifted a significant trophy in the World Cup on home soil back in 1966. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies