‘Madness’: Footballer hit by firework as match is abandoned and police are called on night of shame in England and Ireland (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2021 11:16
Fireworks stopped play at Hashtag United © Twitter / hashtagutd
A football match was called off amid chaotic scenes after a player was hit by a firework in England on a night when a game in Ireland was also marred by a pyrotechnic fiasco.

Cops were called after Hashtag United Reserves player Matas Skrna was hit by a firework, leaving him hopping around the pitch in agony before collapsing to the turf during a game against Concord Rangers on Bonfire Night, the annual celebration in the UK when firework displays are traditionally widespread.

In a statement confirming the involvement of police, the club from Essex claimed that the people in the house where the fireworks had been launched had refused to stop.

"Our player, Matas Skrna, is luckily OK, but this could have been bad," they warned.

"We expect fireworks whenever Hashtag United play but not like this. Two more landed near pitch. Stay safe."

In Ireland, local police the Gardai said investigations are ongoing after two men, aged 18 and 23, were apprehended at the scene following a similarly worrying incident.

Waterford were hosting Shamrock Rovers at the Regional Sports Centre in the Aitricity League Premier Division when the game was halted just 16 minutes in.

The home side were winning 1-0 courtesy of a 12th-minute John Martin opener when fireworks exploded onto the pitch and in the Shamrock away end. 

Back-to-back champions Shamrock, who sealed the title last week with a 3-0 win over Finn Harps, could receive disciplinary action, with a man injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth was also hit by a firework, and referee Rob Hennessy had to take both teams off the pitch for around eight minutes until play could resume, with stars ducking for cover.

Wordsworth was seen lying on the pitch while a member of staff rushed to attend to him.

Many were unhappy with the footage, branding the fireworks debacle "madness" and arguing that Waterford should have been awarded the game. 

"He is OK," claimed one local after a fan asked about former English Football League star Wordsworth's welfare.

"The firework burned through his jersey onto his shoulder, so he had to change it before he came out again.

"Rovers fans pointed out the fella who did it and he was arrested. He injured three of his own fans as well."

Hugely-followed Hashtag United owner Spencer Owen called for an end to displays as he voiced his disapproval on social media.

"Yet another reason to add to the list of reasons to sack off fireworks," he told his audience of more than 657,000. "Dog owners know exactly what I’m saying. Glad Matas is OK."

