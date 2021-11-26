Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury taunts about keeping lover ‘on a leash’ (VIDEO)

YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul has fired back at Tyson Fury after comments about his Instagram influencer girlfriend, Julia Rose.

The 4-0 Ohio native is set to do battle with fellow unbeaten novice boxer Tommy Fury on December 18 in Tampa.

This week, the Fury clan headed to a television studio in the UK where they and Paul, appearing via video link, traded insults.

Catching the most attention was a bold claim from 57-year-old John Fury, the father of Tommy and WBC and The Ring heavyweight world champion Tyson.

"You know when Tommy knocks you out? He's gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog," the Mancunian goaded at Paul.

This clearly embarrassed Tommy, who let out a gasp as John raged.

But the 24-year-old American social media star has now responded more directly to Tyson Fury, who called him a "w*nker" and warned Paul to keep his lover Julia Rose "on a leash".

"You know when Big T [Fury] is in town, they're not safe. Lock up your women and hide your men when we're in Florida," the Gypsy King said in an interview with iFL TV.

“You know after Tommy knocks you out he’s gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog.” John Fury is out here WILDING 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/23q99bQrh1 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) November 24, 2021

In a wind-up TikTok video, Paul edited Fury and his remarks in at the start of the clip, before feigning concern by rocking back and forth with his hands to his face.

Calling his girlfriend, he tells Rose: "Babe, T is coming to town, Tyson Fury. Long story short, we've got to get you in the suitcase," when she enters the room.

Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury on TikTok…[📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/wQpM7AeZUH — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 26, 2021

Before she gets in and Paul appears to zip her up, Paul further panics by adding: "You've got to hide in the suitcase, he's f*cking everybody. It doesn't matter, he's f*cking everybody in Florida.

"Just get in the suitcase, you've got to hide in here. This is serious."

Pretending to lose control of the item, he throws it around and drops it at least twice before the footage cuts off.

"At least she’s safe now," it was captioned, with Paul doing what he does best in social media tomfoolery.