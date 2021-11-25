Fury clan leader makes crude ‘dog’ remark about Jake Paul lover

Boxing dad John Fury threatened that his son Tommy will "do" ring rival Jake Paul's girlfriend "like a dog" after knocking him out, in an expletive-laced rant at a press conference ahead of the pair's December showdown.

Unbeaten novices Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will go toe-to-toe on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Amid bizarre name-change demands in the fight contract and the 4-0 Paul's alleged refusal to submit to VADA drug testing, the build-up has been plagued by bad blood.

The fighters' girlfriends – Molly-May Hague and Julia Rose – have also been involved, with Paul's partner Rose challenging former Love Island contestant Hague to a mud-wrestling match.

Clearly embarrassing Tommy who let out a gasp, however, John Fury took matters into his own hands as the two camps held a joint press conference via video link on Wednesday, and made vile claims regarding Rose.

"You know when Tommy knocks you out? He's gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog," menaced the 57-year-old.

"You're cringe as f*ck," responded Paul, who appeared to be sitting in a swimming pool while wearing a pineapple-themed hat.

"You're an old cringe man who should not be on stage.

"No-one gives a f*ck about John Fury. You have never achieved anything in your life; you're living vicariously through your sons. I see three idiots on stage," the Ohio native added in reference to Fury Sr, who is also father to world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, another participant at the chaotic press conference.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

“You know after Tommy knocks you out he’s gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog.” John Fury is out here WILDING 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/23q99bQrh1 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) November 24, 2021

"I don't care if you're live or not," John Fury said when asked to tone it down. "If you don't like it change the television channel.

"You are the idiot for taking this fight and you are getting it you bum. Enjoy the moment. Dream on, d*ckhead," John continued, to Paul.

"This is the first real fight you are involved in and you are going to feel the wrath of Tommy Fury," he threatened, while revealing that he had watched Paul's last fight, a controversial points win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, where he though the YouTuber was "actually rubbish".

"I don't know who has blown smoke up your ringer but you are rubbish with a capital 'R'," John scoffed.

"Shut up schoolboy!"John Fury hilariously interrupts the press conference between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, even squaring up to a TV monitor 😅 #PaulFury@BTSportBoxingpic.twitter.com/58P7Tzk1gR — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 24, 2021

"Shut up schoolboy and speak when you’re spoken to," he ordered Paul.

"You shut up you, fat lard," the 24-year-old replied.

"You’re mad because you can’t come to the United States," he said, in reference to John's criminal record after an 11-year prison sentence for attempting to gouge a man's eyes out, which prohibits him from being able to get a US visa.

John said that Paul looks "like you’re straight out of a comic joke shop", and demanded that he took off his glasses "so I can see the fear in your eyes".

"I thought I was ugly and needed a bolt through my neck to look like Frankenstein, but he beats me tenfold. Look at that jawline, my God," mocked John.

"It’s a good thing you’ve got a beard on there, Paul, leave it on because Tommy definitely can’t miss that with either hand and you’re gonna find that out shortly."

Tommy Fury exchanges words with Jake Paul at their press conference as John Fury and Tyson Fury watch on…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] pic.twitter.com/GrDPrl5Els — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 24, 2021

"That’s why you’re a single, old man," Paul teased.

"I’ll tell you what it is, you wouldn’t like to meet the old man. You can thank your lucky stars I’m banned from your country because I’d slap you," John responded.

"You wouldn’t be man enough to stand in the presence of me … I’d put you over my knee and spank you like a five-year-old kid," he said.

Separately, to BBC Radio, 7-0 Tommy Fury has admitted that he has only taken the fight "for financial gain and making my name bigger in the US".

"You can't talk about it in boxing terms. He doesn't hold a title. He doesn't hold any rankings. He's not valued as a boxer, so there's no other reason that I would be doing it.

"So thank you very much Jake Paul for letting me rob your bank account and not wear a mask and get away with it," he finished.

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury have arrived for their press conference today in a double-decker bus with 'Jake Paul is a dosser' written on the side of it…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/hitTWuk2iL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 24, 2021

Back in the press conference, though, Tommy insisted that "talking doesn't win fights".

"I'm not engaged in all this because I don't care," he said.

"I'm not using Instagram because I don't care. When he jumps through the ropes he will realize that I'm not a YouTuber."

WBC and The Ring champion Tyson, who is Tommy's trainer for the bout, predicted "Poor old Jake Paul will get severely knocked out".

"[The Paul brothers] are not fighters," he stressed. "Tommy will knock him into next week."

"I think you're a w*nker," he told Jake personally.

Tyson Fury: "I'm not really interested in fighting Joe Joyce, I'm probably looking at someone like Savannah Marshall to fight in a cross-gender match-up… I'm only interested in two fights - Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, apart from that I'm not interested." [@IFLTV] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 24, 2021

Pulled aside by iFL TV, though, and probed on his potential next opponent following a 11th-round knockout defeat of Deontay Wilder last month, Fury stressed that he is "not really interested in fighting Joe Joyce".

"I’m probably looking at someone like [female WBO middleweight ruler] Savannah Marshall to fight in a cross-gender heavyweight championship match-up," Fury said.

"That is more interesting to me. I really do rate Savannah as a fighter, I think she’s an unbelievable fighter and I’d be really interested in making the fight to be honest.

"She’s a big girl and a super-middleweight I think, so I’d come down to like 17st from 20 and she could come up from like 12st or something and do a cross-gender fight…I’m being serious," Fury insisted.

"I’m not bothered, I’m enjoying myself on a daily basis," Fury said, when asked if he was disappointed by the latest setback for WBC mandatory contender Dillian Whyte, who is involved in a court case with the organization.

"But I’ll be looking forward to that fight with Savannah if [Oleksandr] Usyk and [Anthony] Joshua don’t happen," he went on.

"I’ve always said that I’m only interested in two fights - Anthony Joshua and [WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion] Oleksandr Usyk.

"Apart from that I’m not interested. But I would be open to fighting Savannah Marshall – the challenge is out there Savannah. Take it up," he demanded.