‘Miss of the century’: Fans in disbelief as Benfica star spurns crucial late chance versus Barcelona (VIDEO)

Benfica’s Haris Seferovic missed a golden chance to snatch a late win against Barcelona at Camp Nou as the Swiss forward seemed to do all the hard work only to send his effort agonizingly wide of goal.

Deep into injury time and with the scores level at 0-0, Benfica broke up a Barca attack in their own box and broke down field at speed in a two-on-one situation.

Substitute Darwin Nunez squared the ball invitingly for Seferovic, who appeared to do all the hard work by steering the ball deftly over the onrushing Marc-Andre ter Stegen only to poke the ball to the left of the post.

On the bench, Benfica boss Jorge Jesus collapsed to his knees as he could barely believe what he’d just seen from the Swiss international.

“Seferovic with the miss of the century,” quipped one popular tweet of the unfortunate miss.

Benfica's manager Jorge Jesus is not happy about Haris Seferovic's big stoppage time miss against Barcelona 😡 pic.twitter.com/12tBP3caYg — GOAL (@goal) November 24, 2021

The Benfica bench couldn't believe Seferovic's miss 😵 pic.twitter.com/9e4pgZOjMw — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 23, 2021

The result meant that second spot in Group E behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich is all to play for heading into the last round of matches.

Barcelona – who on Tuesday night were under the tutelage of new manager Xavi for the first time in the Champions League currently stand second on seven points, two ahead of Benfica.

However, the Catalans face a daunting trip to Bayern for their last game of the group stage, while Benfica host Dynamo Kiev, who are bottom of the standings on a solitary point.

Should Barca fail to beat Bayern and Benfica see off Dynamo, it will be the Portuguese side who progress to the knockout stages while the Camp Nou giants will drop into the Europa League.