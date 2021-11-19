Ex-NFL player arrested after savage assault on ex-girlfriend caught on camera (VIDEO)

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been arrested after allegedly trying to flee Florida following the release of a video reportedly showing him violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son.

Former New York Jet and St. Louis Ram running back Stacy, 30, was detained by authorities in Florida late Thursday following the release of home surveillance video which appeared to show him attacking his ex-partner Kristin Evans in front of their five-month-old son at her home on Saturday.

Police stated that Stacy had attempted to flee Florida but was arrested by Orlando police and is currently being held in an Orange County jail after being charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief related to the vicious attack.

Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets.

Footage which appeared online this week reportedly showed Stacy, a former fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft, striking his ex-partner and throwing her against various pieces of furniture, including a television which subsequently fell on top of her.

According to police, Stacy "struck [her] on the right side of her head, and picked her up and threw her against the television, causing it to crack and fall over.

"He continued yelling at her and striking her while she got up from the floor, and picked her up again and threw her into the baby’s bouncy chair.

"While she was still on the floor pleading for him to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her onto a baby walker, causing the object to break."

Evans has petitioned for a restraining order against Stacy, stating in the application that he had become violent towards her when she became pregnant with their child, and that the attacks had become increasingly violent.

Evans claims in the application that Stacy "punched me several times in the head".

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," it continued.

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up."

A prior police complaint filed by Evans alleged that Stacy had slapped her while she was carrying their infant child.