Graphic footage shows woman being thrown into television in brutal alleged assault by ex-NFL star

Alarming video footage has leaked online which allegedly shows former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets running back Zac Stacy violently beating his ex-girlfriend in the company of their five-month-old son.

Stacy, 30, reportedly struck the mother of his child and threw her against a television in front of their infant child in a shocking assault which allegedly occurred in the woman's Florida home on Saturday.

The woman in question has since filed a restraining order against Stacy, a former fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft who appeared in 35 games across three seasons in the league.

The alleged victim can be heard pleading in the disturbing footage, which is reported to have occurred shortly after Stacy visited the residence at around 2pm local time last weekend.

But as the video shows, the situation suddenly became serious when the woman is struck before being thrown against a television which then fell on top of her.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 3 pic.twitter.com/ZWCYsrB1m1 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

In an additional attack, Stacy allegedly then picked the woman up and slammed her into a piece of furniture.

"He punched me several times in the head!" the woman wrote in her restraining order application which was obtained by TMZ.

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up.

"As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat.

"I fear for my life and my children's lives."

The victim, who remains unnamed, then stated that Stacy told their child "I love you" before leaving the residence, after which the woman called the police.

She subsequently received hospital treatment for an injury to her head, as well as bruising.

Stacy hasn't appeared for an NFL team since the 2015 season and officially announced his retirement in 2017 due to various injuries as well as a desire to care for his brother, who has Down Syndrome.