Quad-given talent: World champ Shcherbakova restores jump in style by taking Grand Prix gold as 15yo Khromykh seals silver (VIDEO)

World champion Anna Shcherbakova set a new personal best in the free skate as she stormed to glory at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Italy, finishing ahead of compatriot Maiia Khromykh and successfully restoring her quad.

Known for her abilities to perform the quad Lutz and quad flip with astonishing skill, Shcherbakova has occasionally shown her frustrations after struggling with the moves in competitions.

Despite an underwhelming short program at the showpiece in Turin, Shcherbakova struck back to prove the remarkable credentials that helped her to secure gold in Stockholm.

Totaling 236.78, the 17-year-old posted a career high of 165.05 in the free skate on Saturday.

Khromykh, 15, also notched a personal best score as she swept to silver on the podium.

The pupil of Eteri Tutberidze scored 226.35 to ensure a Russian one-two in dazzling style.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx caused a shock by winning the short program on Friday.

That helped the 22-year-old competitor at the 2018 Winter Olympics to finish third overall.

Shcherbakova was self-critical but pleased with her achievement, revealing that she had met one of her key targets.

"My main goal for this competition was to show that my quad is back and I achieved that goal well," she explained.

"I made some mistakes, especially in the short program. I will work on it, because it's not possible to show such mistakes in the short program.

"The short program needs to be good and clean every time. But I'm happy and satisfied with my performance today in the free skating."

Shcherbakova skated to 'Ruska,' 'The Master and Margarita' and 'Lacrimosa' on her way to her latest victory.