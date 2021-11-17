‘Took my heart & my money’: Fans upset at reports Georgian ‘She Wolf’ dropped by UFC

Georgian fighter Liana Jojua is reportedly no longer on the UFC roster in the wake of her disappointing defeat to Cortney Casey last weekend, leaving some fans nursing a broken heart.

A bloodied Jojua fell to a unanimous decision loss against experienced US rival Casey at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, being out-struck throughout the contest and frustratingly failing to take advantage of Casey’s known susceptibility to takedowns.

READ MORE: Fans row over Jojua’s UFC future as sorry starlet suffers defeat after weight fiasco (VIDEO)

Jojua, 26, had come in heavy for the bout at 128.5lbs – later leading to claims from Casey that it had been a deliberate ploy from the Tbilisi-born fighter to miss weight.

The defeat for ‘She Wolf’ sent her to 1-3 in the UFC Octagon since making her debut with the promotion in September of 2019.

Jojua’s only win in that time came via a first-round armbar submission against Romania’s Diana Belbita in Abu Dhabi back in July of 2020.

According to MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz, Jojua is “no longer on the UFC roster” following her latest loss.

Liana Jojua is no longer on the UFC roster, sources told myself and @DamonMartin. The former Fight Nights Global bantamweight champion went 1-3 in the UFC with a sole win over Diana Belbita. Jojua lost a decision to Cortney Casey this past Saturday. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) November 17, 2021

Jojua entered the promotion as the inaugural Fight Nights Global women’s bantamweight champion, but was ultimately unable to build on that success in the world’s premier MMA promotion.

A popular presence on social media, Jojua captured the attention of fight fans – some of whom expressed their disappointment at reports of her departing the UFC.

"Lost $70 betting on Jojua only for her to get cut in the same week. Not the first woman to take both my heart and my money," joked one fan.

Lost $70 betting on Jojua only for her to get cut in the same week.Not the first woman to take both my heart and my money. pic.twitter.com/qUq3bF2apz — FunkySorcerer 🏝🥃🥋 (@funkysorcerer) November 16, 2021

Sorry to all the Jojua simps 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/2thlfMSZlO — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@EagIesmesh) November 16, 2021

UFC released Liana Jojua...I'm heartbroken, but she needs to improve her skills, have better mindset and of course, she can come back anytime!Best of luck to her! ❤️ — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) November 16, 2021

Jojua’s friend and training partner Diana Avsaragova – another social media favorite – is currently turning heads in Bellator, and some pondered whether that could be the next route for the Georgian.

Some were already getting ahead of themselves by lining up Jojua against Bellator Instagram sensation Valerie Loureda, who last week enjoyed a successful comeback to the cage.

Jojua vs Loureda has to happen #Bellator — fckit🥊🇺🇸 (@fckit_mma) November 16, 2021

Jojua to Bellator and debuts vs Loureda for the GWOAT title pic.twitter.com/CGxU9kJLbi — gokhan (@gokhandagawd) November 16, 2021

First off though, Jojua will have to nurse her wounds from the defeat against the 34-year-old Casey.

Jojua reportedly suffered a broken nose in the contest and has been handed a six-month medical suspension, but can return after 45 days if cleared by doctors following an X-ray.

Jojua herself is yet to respond publicly to the news that she has dropped off the UFC roster.