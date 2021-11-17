 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2021 12:17
‘Took my heart & my money’: Fans upset at reports Georgian ‘She Wolf’ dropped by UFC
Fans reacted to reports Liana Jojua had been cut by the UFC. © Instagram @likajojua
Georgian fighter Liana Jojua is reportedly no longer on the UFC roster in the wake of her disappointing defeat to Cortney Casey last weekend, leaving some fans nursing a broken heart.

A bloodied Jojua fell to a unanimous decision loss against experienced US rival Casey at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, being out-struck throughout the contest and frustratingly failing to take advantage of Casey’s known susceptibility to takedowns.

Jojua, 26, had come in heavy for the bout at 128.5lbs – later leading to claims from Casey that it had been a deliberate ploy from the Tbilisi-born fighter to miss weight.

The defeat for ‘She Wolf’ sent her to 1-3 in the UFC Octagon since making her debut with the promotion in September of 2019.

Jojua’s only win in that time came via a first-round armbar submission against Romania’s Diana Belbita in Abu Dhabi back in July of 2020. 

According to MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz, Jojua is “no longer on the UFC roster” following her latest loss. 

Jojua entered the promotion as the inaugural Fight Nights Global women’s bantamweight champion, but was ultimately unable to build on that success in the world’s premier MMA promotion.

A popular presence on social media, Jojua captured the attention of fight fans – some of whom expressed their disappointment at reports of her departing the UFC.

"Lost $70 betting on Jojua only for her to get cut in the same week. Not the first woman to take both my heart and my money," joked one fan. 

Jojua’s friend and training partner Diana Avsaragova – another social media favorite – is currently turning heads in Bellator, and some pondered whether that could be the next route for the Georgian.

Some were already getting ahead of themselves by lining up Jojua against Bellator Instagram sensation Valerie Loureda, who last week enjoyed a successful comeback to the cage.

First off though, Jojua will have to nurse her wounds from the defeat against the 34-year-old Casey.

Jojua reportedly suffered a broken nose in the contest and has been handed a six-month medical suspension, but can return after 45 days if cleared by doctors following an X-ray.

Jojua herself is yet to respond publicly to the news that she has dropped off the UFC roster.  

