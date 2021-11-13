‘I’m just an Instagram model’: Loureda dances in ring as NFL star boyfriend gyrates after MMA win (VIDEO)

MMA fighter and social media sensation Valerie Loureda recovered from the first defeat of her pro career with a split decision victory, causing her NFL player boyfriend to imitate her dancing as he watched on.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones told Loureda to "turn me up" as he shared the action with supporters on Instagram, where his following of more than 153,000 is dwarfed by Loureda, who has a fanbase of more than 851,000.

The flyweight had pledged to change her style following her loss to Hannah Guy in May, and she troubled taller, rangier opponent Taylor Turner several times with strikes and kicks at Bellator 271 in Florida.

"I’m just an Instagram model," the 23-year-old joked to the camera afterwards, lampooning an accusation that has been leveled at her by critics of the photoshoot-friendly show-off.

the referee trying to announce the winner of a Valerie Loureda fight: pic.twitter.com/5ug6ekbHpI — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 13, 2021

Loureda cried as her hand was held aloft, and 2020 sixth round pick Peoples-Jones was a particularly proud viewer.

"Congratulations, champ," he said alongside a photo of his partner. "Turn me up."

Peoples-Jones wore a top showing Loureda landing a punch, adorned with the words "just an IG model".

"You know the vibes," he said as Loureda entered the stage. "Champ, I see you. You did that."

'Master' performed her hallmark dance after the fight ended, twerking while imitating counting money.

Her footballer beau followed suit in front of his television, busting out a move while grinning and body-popping.

Valerie Loureda at the end of the fight pic.twitter.com/DtFyMH2aPI — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) November 13, 2021

She looked largely unscathed as she partied afterwards in a shimmering dress, joined by Liz Cambage.

The Australian WNBA star, who is no stranger to a soundbite herself, described Loureda as a "killer and sweet thang".

After moving to four wins from five professional fights, Loureda said: "The media is so hard to me, but I did this to myself and put myself in this position because I know I'm a star."