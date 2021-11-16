World Cup winner Mendy facing SIX counts of rape after prosecutors add charges

France and Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further two counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Suspended by his club since August after being charged with four counts of rape and another count of sexual assault alleged to have occurred between October 2020 and August 2021, the left back has been summonsed to make an appearance at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mendy, 27, remains in custody and is set to go on trial on January 24 with Louis Saha Matturie.

Matturie, 40, has also been charged with two extra counts of rape and another charge of sexual assault and was summonsed to appear with Mendy in court this week.

Making 13 appearances for City in their Premier League winning-campaign last season, 2018 World Cup winner Mendy featured just twice for the Etihad giants in all competitions this term before his legal woes came to light.

Joining from Monaco in 2017 for a £52 million ($70 million) fee, the French star's time in England has also been blighted by injuries.