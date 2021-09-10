Premier League ace Benjamin Mendy rape trial date set – with Man City star JAILED until at least January

Benjamin Mendy's trial for four counts of rape and one of sexual assault has been scheduled for late January, with the three-time Premier League champion remanded in custody until the court case begins.

The former France international was charged by Cheshire Constabulary in August for an alleged string of sexual offences on three women dating between October 2020 and August 2021.

It was revealed on Friday that Mendy's trial will begin on January 24 2022 and is expected to last for a period of around two-and-a-half weeks, with the player set to be held in custody until a verdict is reached.

No pleas were recorded at Friday's pre-hearing, with another set to take place on November 15. A second man, identified as Louis Saha Matturie, was also charged with four counts of rape as part of the ongoing investigation into Mendy.

"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a second man in connection with allegations of sexual assault," a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

"Louis Saha Matturie, aged 40, has been charged with four counts of rape. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021. Matturie, of Eccles, has been remanded in custody."

Mendy, who joined City in a then-world record transfer fee for a defender of around $78 million in 2017, was suspended by his club after he was charged in the case – although the club was questioned in some quarters for reportedly continuing to select him after being made aware that he was under investigation by police.

That news was especially jarring to some after Everton suspended a first-team player over the course of the summer amid a police investigations into allegations against him.

Should Mendy be convicted of the alleged crimes, it is almost certain that he would face lengthy jail time as a result, and will also likely have his contract terminated with the Premier League champions.

In common with many footballers' contracts, Mendy's terms contain a clause giving the club options if he engages in an act "which is likely to bring the club or the game of football into disrepute".