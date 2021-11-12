‘Just shut up’: Khabib slams rivals Gaethje, says Makhachev rightful recipient of next title shot

Ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov says that training partner Islam Makhachev, and not Justin Gaethje, should be next in line for a title shot – and has slammed the American for 'falling asleep' during his last opportunity at gold.

American slugger Gaethje seemed to have positioned himself to take on the winner of next month's title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier after coming up trumps in last weekend's fight of the year candidate against Michael Chandler, but Khabib – who beat Gaethje last year in what proved to be the final bout of the Russian's career – isn't so sure that his former rival should be the next man up, and has told him to "shut up and admit" that Makhachev has earned his shot.

Before his win against Chandler, Gaethje announced that he will "riot" if he doesn't earn a world title fight with a win against the former Bellator standout – a result he suitably delivered after 15 minutes of thrilling action in New York City.

But Khabib, who has long promoted his friend Makhachev's credentials, says that Gaethje has had his shot and it is time for his compatriot to take what he has earned.

"In [your] last eight fights, you got finished three times, Justin," wrote Khabib on Instagram in response to a social media post by ESPN.

"You had an opportunity to become champion but you fell asleep. Islam is on the nine-win streak, [has had] three fights in 2021 and [achieved] all finishes [in them]. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you."

Gaethje "falling asleep", as Khabib puts it, is a reference to their own world title scrap on 'Fight Island' last year, which Nurmagomedov won by second-round triangle choke.

Since then, the American's fight with Chandler has been his only appearance in the Octagon.

By contrast, Makhachev has indeed won three fights in this calendar years – with his first-round submission win against Dan Hooker last month being perhaps his most impressive.

The victory moves him up to fourth position in the UFC rankings – two places behind Gaethje – and puts him very much in the conversation to claim his first world title shot after Oliveira and Poirier settle their business next month.

After the fight, Makhachev indicated that his credentials are more than deserving of title recognition: "Before it was top 11, top 15. This guy is top six, now we have to talk.

"Nine-fight win streak, I am ready for title fight. Anyone, it doesn't matter. This division now is a little bit asleep – it's my time to work this division.

"These are all old guys [Gaethje and Chandler], they have fought for the title many times, they fight for business. I am here to keep this belt for many years."

Of course, the specter of Conor McGregor still looms large in the division and the Irishman has already signaled that he expects a world title match when he returns from the broken leg he suffered against Poirier in their trilogy bout last summer.

Whichever route the UFC opt for, the 155lbs division is rife with contenders – but if Khabib gets his way, that world title will be heading back to Dagestan at the earliest possible opportunity.