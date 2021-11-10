All smiles: Messi trains with Argentina as fans claim lack of respect for PSG after missing matches with injury

Fans have mocked Paris Saint-Germain amid reports of supposedly injured superstar Lionel Messi featuring for the Argentina national team in upcoming World Cup qualifiers and appearing to enjoy himself in their training.

Joining from FC Barcelona as a free agent in the summer, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a mixed start to life in the French capital.

Messi missed PSG's last two games, in the Champions League against RB Leipzig and in Ligue 1 against Bordeaux, with hamstring and knee knocks, leaving his new Qatari-backed employers irked by his call-up to international duty.

"We don't agree with letting a player, who isn't fit to play for us and is in recovery, join up with his national side," commented PSG sporting director Leonardo to Le Parisien on the matter.

"It doesn't make sense and this kind of situation needs to be discussed with FIFA."

A lot has been made of the sullen picture the 34-year-old took in front of the Eiffel Tower at the weekend.

"What happiness, no?" asked ESPN's Spanish language Barca reporter Moises Llorens mockingly, when sharing it on Twitter.

After crossing the Atlantic to meet up with his Copa America-winning compatriots, however, Messi is now all smiles.

To add insult to injury for PSG, he is also rumored by the Argentine press to start against Uruguay on Friday night in Montevideo ,with a grudge match against Brazil in Buenos Aires scheduled for Tuesday.

Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. pic.twitter.com/7Wf16H8bi7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 10, 2021

This of course hasn't gone unnoticed by PSG detractors online, who have mocked the French giants and claimed that Messi evidently cares more about La Alibceleste than the club that pays his lofty wages.

"PSG is literally vacation for Messi," said one Twitter user alongside a string of crying with laughter emojis.

"My man’s using PSG for training. Argentina Antonella PSG, in that order," said another, a nod to the popular 'Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order' flag once hoisted aloft by Gareth Bale.

"You forgot his dog somewhere between Antonella and PSG," came a popular reply to that.

"He doesn’t care about that small league," was a criticism of purported 'Farmer's League' Ligue 1.

"PSG is literally a vacation for Messi," deduced another joker.

In a more elaborate deconstruction, however, it was also said: "PSG is the definition of how to NOT run a football club.

"Even Neymar has done things like this before during his time in France without being punished.

"When you collect the biggest egos into one club, it's impossible to have a balanced chemistry or fighting mentality."