Wanda Icardi’s footballer ex-husband Maxi Lopez ‘agrees settlement handing her spectacular $2MN mansion’ 8yrs after they divorced

In the aftermath of a scandal involving her PSG striker husband and his alleged affair with an actress, Wanda Nara has reportedly received a $2 million mansion from ex-partner Maxi Lopez in an affluent Buenos Aires neighborhood.

Lopez separated from influencer Wanda in 2013, with accusations of infidelity on both sides.

The influencer allegedly struck up an affair with Lopez's former Sampdoria teammate Icardi, who she then married the following year and had two daughters with.

Icardi himself was accused by numerous reports of straying with the actress Eugenia 'La China' Suarez earlier this month, and Lopez even flew to Paris to babysit his three sons with Wanda – Valentino, Constantino, and Benedicto – during the drama, according to Gente.

The Icardis appear to have rekindled after the former Argentina striker made a string of grovelling posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram except Wanda.

Now his wife's lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld, has managed to assume control of a luxury property through an agreement with Lopez, the outlet has reported.

Lopez reportedly owed his ex-wife missed child support payments in the form of food since their split, and Rosenfeld is said to have negotiated an economic agreement for the accumulated amount in the form of a mansion they once shared in the city's exclusive Santa Barbara area.

Valued at $2 million, the mansion is said to be 11 years old and boast 1,800 square meters including its garden.

In total, it has seven rooms, five bathrooms, two garages and five bedrooms while divided into three floors.

Other features include a playroom and wine cellar, as well as access to a terrace that overlooks a lake.

Should they stay together, the Icardis now have the perfect holiday home when visiting their homeland's capital over international breaks and the off-season.

Wanda has fully returned to romantic action with Icardi on Instagram, putting her apparent social media shunning of him firmly behind her as she shared a selfie with her Instagram following of almost 10 million.

"For you, I risked my life in my fifth c-section, and today in reward I have a being as special as my baby and I give my life for you," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Icardi and their youngest child.

"May God always take care of you; you are our life together with your siblings... we love you, little Petunia."

She later uploaded a photo with Icardi posing in front a mirror where, recycling a quote from the film 'Meet Joe Black'.

"Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with?" it asks.

"Fall head over heels, I say. Find someone you can love like crazy and who'll love you the same way back."

Icardi, who missed a PSG match for personal reasons after the allegations that he had been unfaithful surfaced, starts a run of three games in eight days on Friday when reigning French champions Lille visit Paris.

The Ligue 1 leaders then visit Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before returning to domestic action at Bordeaux next Saturday.