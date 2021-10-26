Look who Wanda’d back: Wanda Icardi bites lip of husband Mauro as football love scandal comes to close after cheating claims

One of football's premier couples are back together after Wandi Nara confirmed that her relationship with Mauro Icardi is back on by posting a snap of them kissing to social media.

The relationship between the Argentine duo had appeared to be on the rocks after the Paris Saint-Germain star was alleged to have been caught exchanging intimate messages online with another woman - prompting Wanda, who also serves as the footballer's agent, to come close to issuing divorce proceedings against him.

But after reportedly having her opinion swayed by considering what her life might look like without the Argentine international in it, Nara is thought to have relented, with the 34-year-old publishing a photograph to social media to confirm the rumors that they were back together.

This comes after the previously headstrong Nara had posted a series of photos online of her without her wedding ring, and selfies in which she stated that she was better off without her millionaire husband, and even telling an Argentine gossip reporter that she was "separated".

But late on Monday, Nara confirmed that she and Icardi were back together, telling her audience of nearly 10 million Instagram followers: "We had the liberty to put our eight-year story behind us.

"But with our souls tired of tears, we freely choose one another again. I love you @mauroicardi.

"The photos I’ve been posting in the last few months showed how well we were doing and how happy we were. After what happened I was very hurt.

"Every day I asked Mauro for a divorce. When he realized there was no going back, he said we couldn’t continue that way and that if separating was the only way of ending such pain, we should do it. We went to see a lawyer. In two days Mauro accepted all the conditions and we signed the agreement.

"The following day he wrote me a letter like no-one else has ever written before which said: 'I gave you everything and you have everything, and I hope you can be happy because that would make me happy.'

"And that was when I realised something; that having everything, I have nothing if I am not with him. I’m sure this bad moment we went through will make us stronger as a couple and as a family."

Icardi, 28, posted the same photograph to his social media profiles to confirm their reconciliation, and brings a sense of closure to a topsy-turvy week of scandal and rumor - which even saw Wanda compare herself to Princess Diana.

This isn't the first piece of marital drama to hit the famous couple. Nara was previously in a relationship with Icardi's then-Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez - with the two footballers soon having a thunderous falling-out related to the Argentine model. Nara divorced Lopez (the father of three of her five children) after she accused him of being unfaithful, marrying Icardi a year later.

So while, for now at least, the saga appears to have drawn to a close, one wonders if this is really the final chapter in the on-off turbulent relationship of one of football's power couples.