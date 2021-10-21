Wanda Icardi warns ‘life will take care of the whores’ as model posts pics with PSG star husband for 1st time since alleged affair

Scorned stunner Wanda Nara has issued a cryptic post about "whores" and shared snaps of herself with her fawning husband, PSG ace Mauro Icardi, for the first time since a scandal over his alleged infidelity began.

In the latest twist in the soap opera, glamorous Wanda has again used social media to post a collage of photos of the pair she had deleted from her account.

The shots had originally been published in the last three months, and their removal had been interpreted by many as a sign that the couple had split following allegations that the ex-Argentina striker had cheated on her.

Icardi's partner and agent then pointedly wrote: "I take care of my family. Of the whores, life itself."

Wanda Icardi posted this on her story and the translation is roughly: "I take care of my family. Of the whores, life itself" pic.twitter.com/XTa0Q0JMLi — Abem Seifu (@AbemSeifu) October 21, 2021

The salacious saga began at the weekend, when Wanda posted on her platform that "another family" had been ruined "for a slut".

This was believed to hint at Icardi's infidelity with the actress Eugenia 'La China' Suarez, as Nara deleted all photos of herself and her husband from Instagram and unfollowed him while confirming to an Argentine journalist Keir Weinstein that the pair had separated.

Later developments in the story saw Wanda claim she liked her hand better without a ring, and reports emerged as to how a private detective had been hired to track Icardi and hack his phone to intercept messages where he allegedly tried to organize his affair with Suarez.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Wanda Icardi, Mauro Icardi’s wife, has posted an instagram story translating to “another family you ruined for a bitch”, and has also unfollowed Mauro Icardi on the platform pic.twitter.com/O9D5oBrDF5 — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 16, 2021

Just in case you're wondering where the Icardi/Wanda drama is at right now, she's posted an image of Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/unHQXNCpi8 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) October 20, 2021

Unfollowing everyone on Instagram except Wanda, the PSG targetman made a series of groveling posts aimed at the mother of his two daughters.

"Thank you, my love, for continuing to trust this beautiful family," he wrote to caption the first.

"Thank you for being the engine of our lives. I love you. How much it hurts to hurt your loved ones. You only heal when you have forgiveness for those you hurt."

He later uploaded another shot of the pair and wrote: "Hold me tight and never let go of me", while Wanda seemed to have made comparisons between herself and Princess Diana in a post to her following of more than eight million accounts.

Nara allegedly hooked up with Icardi while still married to his former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez, with whom she has three sons.

She shared a snap of herself in office attire on Wednesday and wrote: "Rain in Paris... Work meeting."

The pair have been married since 2014, and PSG may retain concerns after Icardi missed training and the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday over his personal problems.

He has been linked to a move to Newcastle, who have money to burn since a $420 million takeover by a Saudi-led consortium. Reports have suggested Nara does not want to leave the French capital.

Suarez has insisted she is mystified by the stories linking her with former Inter Milan hotshot Icardi.