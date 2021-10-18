Krem de la krem: Putin congratulates Russian eSports stars Team Spirit after they scoop $18 million world title prize

President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian gamers Team Spirit after they won the prestigious title at The International 10 – the eSports world championship for popular video game Dota 2.

Team Spirit overcame rivals from PSG.LGD – a team linked to French football giants Paris Saint-Germain but based in China.

In a tense grand final the National Arena in Romanian capital Bucharest on Sunday, the score finished 3-2 to Team Spirit after their opponents had threatened a comeback from 2-0 down.

In winning the title, the Team Spirit quintet featuring three Russians and two Ukrainians took home a staggering $18.2 million in prize money.

At the end of a ruthless Grand Final that kept us all on the edge of our seats, @Team__Spirit were able to overcome @PSGeSports, and now hoist the Aegis of Champions as the winners of The International 2021! #TI10#Dota2pic.twitter.com/97KoEIUb7k — The International (@dota2ti) October 17, 2021

The feat has come to the attention of the Kremlin, with Putin extending a congratulatory message on Monday.

“I congratulate you on the well-deserved victory at The International 2021 – the Dota 2 world championship,” read a statement.

“For the first time in history the Russian team from the club Team Spirit won this prestigious competition. Well done!

“On the way to the final, you demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and solidarity, and in the decisive battle, which became a real test of skill and character, you managed to concentrate and seize the initiative from strong opponents at the most crucial moment.

“You have proven in practice that our eSports competitors are always goal-oriented and capable of conquering any peaks.

“I wish you continued success and all the best.”

The victorious Moscow-based team was made up of Russians Yaroslav Naidenov (Miposhka), Magomed Khalilov (Collapse), and Alexander Khertek (Torontotokyo), as well as Miroslav Kolpakov (Mira) and Ilya Mulyarchuk (Yatoro) of Ukraine.

En route to the final, they overcame former back-to-back champions OG before scooping the record prize money.

“I don’t know what to say at all,” said Naidenov of his team’s staggering win.

“I'm not even sure that this [title defense] will happen. We'll think about the future later.

“I don’t know what we’ll do next. Maybe someone will even retire. We just won such a big prize! Does it even make sense to play Dota [anymore]?”