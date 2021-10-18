 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Krem de la krem: Putin congratulates Russian eSports stars Team Spirit after they scoop $18 million world title prize

18 Oct, 2021 16:53
Get short URL
Krem de la krem: Putin congratulates Russian eSports stars Team Spirit after they scoop $18 million world title prize
President Putin had a message for Russian gamers Team Spirit after their success. © Reuters | Twitter @Team_Spirit | Instagram @team__spirit
President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian gamers Team Spirit after they won the prestigious title at The International 10 – the eSports world championship for popular video game Dota 2.

Team Spirit overcame rivals from PSG.LGD – a team linked to French football giants Paris Saint-Germain but based in China.

In a tense grand final the National Arena in Romanian capital Bucharest on Sunday, the score finished 3-2 to Team Spirit after their opponents had threatened a comeback from 2-0 down.

In winning the title, the Team Spirit quintet featuring three Russians and two Ukrainians took home a staggering $18.2 million in prize money.

The feat has come to the attention of the Kremlin, with Putin extending a congratulatory message on Monday.

“I congratulate you on the well-deserved victory at The International 2021 – the Dota 2 world championship,” read a statement.

“For the first time in history the Russian team from the club Team Spirit won this prestigious competition. Well done!

“On the way to the final, you demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and solidarity, and in the decisive battle, which became a real test of skill and character, you managed to concentrate and seize the initiative from strong opponents at the most crucial moment.

“You have proven in practice that our eSports competitors are always goal-oriented and capable of conquering any peaks.

“I wish you continued success and all the best.”

Also on rt.com Russian gamers Team Spirit scoop $18 MILLION PRIZE by winning Dota 2 The International eSports extravaganza

The victorious Moscow-based team was made up of Russians Yaroslav Naidenov (Miposhka), Magomed Khalilov (Collapse), and Alexander Khertek (Torontotokyo), as well as Miroslav Kolpakov (Mira) and Ilya Mulyarchuk (Yatoro) of Ukraine.

En route to the final, they overcame former back-to-back champions OG before scooping the record prize money. 

“I don’t know what to say at all,” said Naidenov of his team’s staggering win.

“I'm not even sure that this [title defense] will happen. We'll think about the future later.

“I don’t know what we’ll do next. Maybe someone will even retire. We just won such a big prize! Does it even make sense to play Dota [anymore]?”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies