‘The smallest comments really hurt him’: Logan Paul branded ‘cringe’ for slap on fan over ‘p*ssy’ jibe, being dragged away (VIDEO)

YouTube prankster and potential Mike Tyson opponent Logan Paul has been caught on camera slapping a young fan who called him a "p*ssy", with a sidekick dragging him away from the chaotic scene.

Paul was chatting to a crowd with podcast co-host Mike Majlak outside Nightingale, a popular celebrity hangout in West Hollywood, when the social media sensation became enraged by a figure in the crowd.

After a man was heard shouting "Are you a p***y or what?", Paul quickly went for him and slapped the hat off the heckler's head.

Paul then pushed and shoved the man as Majlak grabbed him and gestured for him to leave.

Logan Paul slapped some kid. But to be fair the Kid called Logan a “Pussy” and deserved a slapping. #DramaAlertpic.twitter.com/jV0WWE5ZWG — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 29, 2021

"Don’t be an asshole," Majlak was heard repeatedly saying, as a group of men escorted the attacked party away.

Noticing his friend infuriated, Majlak threw his arm around Paul in a bid to calm him down.

"This just shows how sensitive Logan is," remarked one online viewer. "The smallest comments really hurt him."

Another accused Paul of being part of a "cringe generation" that does not "know how to react to confrontation", with a critic claiming he lacked self-control in and "hid behind his security".

The incident comes amid rumors that Paul could be Tyson's next opponent following his exhibition meeting with fellow ring great Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

Last weekend, popular Twitter user Daniel Keem – who also uploaded footage of the slap – wrote: "Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb, 2022," on the social media network.

Tyson has said that he expects to return in February. When questioned on the subject by Yahoo Finance this week, the 55-year-old let out a hearty chuckle and asked: "Maybe. I'm an old man, you know? I don't know what I could do now."

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 !Sources tell #DramaAlertpic.twitter.com/7B6hmEiXDg — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 23, 2021

"Anything is possible, you know, because by doing this we have a great exponent of charities to give to, so the charities win both ways."

The Jones bout made a reported $80 million, and Tyson vowed to give his $10 million purse away.

Paul and ex-five-weight champion Tyson's showdown at the Hard Rock in Miami achieved a reported one million buys on pay-per-view to help bring in $50 million overall.

His spat outside the nightclub had echoes of Paul's brother, Jake, knocking Mayweather's hat off at a press event before that fight.

His sibling, who is eyeing a potential grudge match with the half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy, has also been mentioned as a potential foe for Tyson.