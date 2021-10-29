 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘The smallest comments really hurt him’: Logan Paul branded ‘cringe’ for slap on fan over ‘p*ssy’ jibe, being dragged away (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2021 12:27
Get short URL
‘The smallest comments really hurt him’: Logan Paul branded ‘cringe’ for slap on fan over ‘p*ssy’ jibe, being dragged away (VIDEO)
Logan Paul lashed out at a heckler © Twitter / KEEMSTAR
YouTube prankster and potential Mike Tyson opponent Logan Paul has been caught on camera slapping a young fan who called him a "p*ssy", with a sidekick dragging him away from the chaotic scene.

Paul was chatting to a crowd with podcast co-host Mike Majlak outside Nightingale, a popular celebrity hangout in West Hollywood, when the social media sensation became enraged by a figure in the crowd.

After a man was heard shouting "Are you a p***y or what?", Paul quickly went for him and slapped the hat off the heckler's head.

Paul then pushed and shoved the man as Majlak grabbed him and gestured for him to leave.

"Don’t be an asshole," Majlak was heard repeatedly saying, as a group of men escorted the attacked party away.

Noticing his friend infuriated, Majlak threw his arm around Paul in a bid to calm him down.

"This just shows how sensitive Logan is," remarked one online viewer. "The smallest comments really hurt him."

Another accused Paul of being part of a "cringe generation" that does not "know how to react to confrontation", with a critic claiming he lacked self-control in and "hid behind his security".

The incident comes amid rumors that Paul could be Tyson's next opponent following his exhibition meeting with fellow ring great Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

Last weekend, popular Twitter user Daniel Keem – who also uploaded footage of the slap – wrote: "Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb, 2022," on the social media network.

Tyson has said that he expects to return in February. When questioned on the subject by Yahoo Finance this week, the 55-year-old let out a hearty chuckle and asked: "Maybe. I'm an old man, you know? I don't know what I could do now."

"Anything is possible, you know, because by doing this we have a great exponent of charities to give to, so the charities win both ways."

The Jones bout made a reported $80 million, and Tyson vowed to give his $10 million purse away.

Paul and ex-five-weight champion Tyson's showdown at the Hard Rock in Miami achieved a reported one million buys on pay-per-view to help bring in $50 million overall.

His spat outside the nightclub had echoes of Paul's brother, Jake, knocking Mayweather's hat off at a press event before that fight.

His sibling, who is eyeing a potential grudge match with the half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy, has also been mentioned as a potential foe for Tyson.

Also on rt.com Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul ‘set for February’ as Iron Mike states intention for ring return
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies