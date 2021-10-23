Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul ‘set for February’ as Iron Mike states intention for ring return

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is lined up to take on Logan Paul in an exhibition match, according to reports, while the former 'Baddest Man on the Planet' has confirmed that he will return to the ring in February.

News of the supposedly confirmed bout was spread by Daniel Keem.

Boasting almost 3 million followers, he is better known by his alias Keemstar and hosts the popular news show DramaAlert.

"Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb, 2022! Sources tell DramaAlert," wrote Keem on Twitter.

"Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 !Sources tell #DramaAlert"

Supporting this is that Tyson told The Sun: "I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent."

"Yeah, hell yeah," he also answered on his podcast, when asked if he would face either of the Paul brothers, which includes the younger Jake.

And when guest rapper Freddie Gibbs doubted that either sibling would share the ring with the Brooklyn native, Tyson replied: "They would. That would be a lot of money."

"One hundred million bucks, they'll do anything. They don't care about getting beat up for $100million," Tyson added.

While 55-year-old Tyson's last foray into the ring was almost a year ago in late November, where he battled to a split draw against Roy Jones Jr., Logan has laced up gloves far more recently.

In the summer, he faced Floyd Mayweather at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in an exhibition match without a winner, and has not ruled out dancing in the squared circle again for what would be a fourth career fight overall.

"Come on, baby, baby. Come on. Yeah, of course, I have to. This is the coolest thing on the planet," said Paul when broached on the matter.

"You think about the Roman Colosseum, when you watch the gladiators fight to the death.

"Look around. My brother filled this arena up in Cleveland, Ohio, his home city. It's the coolest thing anyone could ever ask for," he stated, when Jake beat ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a licensed bout by split decision.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: fighters, bro, modern-day gladiators. There is no more dangerous athlete.

"When the fighter walks in the room, everyone feels it. He's got a presence. And it's cool, I love it.

"I love the sport, I love entertaining. And honestly, I'm f*cking good, bro," he bragged.

Mike Tyson just unveiled a Mike Tyson statue at Resorts World.

Also this week, Tyson had a statue of himself unveiled outside Mulberry’s Pizzeria at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and admitted that he doesn't remember becoming the youngest ever heavyweight champion aged 20 some 35 years ago while "most of my boxing career is a blur".

"And so I live this life now," he concluded, of his post-fighting days as a popular podcast host and cannabis farmer.