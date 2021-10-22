‘Beyond heartbroken’: Lacrosse ace & scholar-athlete, 20, dies in US after suspected choking during charity hot-dog eating contest

A community is in mourning and tributes have been paid after doctors were unable to save a 20-year-old athlete who was given "extensive life-saving procedures" in hospital following a charity hot dog-eating contest in the US.

Tufts University student Madelyn Nicpon, a popular scholar-athlete and lacrosse defender, passed out at the fundraiser, according to reports.

Local authorities were quoted as saying she had been taking part in the competition at a "private rental property" in Somerville, Massachusetts when she is thought to have choked.

First responders carried "extensive life-saving procedures" out on the youngster known as 'Madie', who was then taken to Mount Auburn Hospital before being transferred to Boston's Massachusetts General where she died, Fox reported from the Journal News.

@TuftsUniversity students mourn the loss of Madie Nicpon calling her a generous bright light, a connector on campus. we are live at 6pm with details of what the University calls a “tragic accident”#wcvbpic.twitter.com/U0Xwnf7PpO — Rhondella Richardson (@wcvbrhondella) October 20, 2021

A statement from Tufts told how thousands of people, including students, faculty and staff, attended a Sunday night candlelight vigil in Nicpon's memory, with a "growing memorial" has also been set up on College Avenue.

"The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts," President Anthony P. Monaco said.

"We will work with Madie’s family to find a time to join together as a community to celebrate Madie’s life."

Nicpon graduated from the local high school in 2019, where she was its National Honor Society co-president.

Nicknamed 'Scooter' by teammates, she studied biopsychology while planning to enter the medical field upon graduation.

A growing memorial on College Avenue @TuftsUniversity to remember the strength and joy of student -athlete Madie Nicpon who died Sunday #wcvbpic.twitter.com/j9I3x2kGOS — Rhondella Richardson (@wcvbrhondella) October 21, 2021

"We are beyond heartbroken to share the news of the passing of junior Madie Nicpon," said the team.

"'Scooter' was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches.

"Her reach was far beyond our team – she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.

"She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did – a person who valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship. We love you, Scooter. Keep dancing from above."

Our team stands in unity with @TuftsUniversity and their community as they mourn the loss of Madie Nicpon. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Our team will be wearing her number with us this weekend on our helmet. @Tufts_Lacrosse#NESCAC2GETHERpic.twitter.com/ga1DLbeNar — Dan DiCenzo (@CoachDiCenzo) October 21, 2021

A fundraiser has been launched in Nicpon's name, and services for her are planned in the town of Upper Saddle River in New Jersey.

A similar incident is said to have occurred at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut in 2017, when Caitlin Nelson reportedly choked to death at a charity-backed pancake-eating contest.

Nelson’s parents settled a lawsuit against the college, the Connecticut Post subsequently reported.