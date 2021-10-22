 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Beyond heartbroken’: Lacrosse ace & scholar-athlete, 20, dies in US after suspected choking during charity hot-dog eating contest

22 Oct, 2021 12:38
Madie Nicpon, pictured as a scholar-athlete in 2018 © Tania Savayan / USA Today Network via Reuters
A community is in mourning and tributes have been paid after doctors were unable to save a 20-year-old athlete who was given "extensive life-saving procedures" in hospital following a charity hot dog-eating contest in the US.

Tufts University student Madelyn Nicpon, a popular scholar-athlete and lacrosse defender, passed out at the fundraiser, according to reports.

Local authorities were quoted as saying she had been taking part in the competition at a "private rental property" in Somerville, Massachusetts when she is thought to have choked. 

First responders carried "extensive life-saving procedures" out on the youngster known as 'Madie', who was then taken to Mount Auburn Hospital before being transferred to Boston's Massachusetts General where she died, Fox reported from the Journal News.

A statement from Tufts told how thousands of people, including students, faculty and staff, attended a Sunday night candlelight vigil in Nicpon's memory, with a "growing memorial" has also been set up on College Avenue.

"The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts," President Anthony P. Monaco said.

"We will work with Madie’s family to find a time to join together as a community to celebrate Madie’s life."

Nicpon graduated from the local high school in 2019, where she was its National Honor Society co-president.

Nicknamed 'Scooter' by teammates, she studied biopsychology while planning to enter the medical field upon graduation.

"We are beyond heartbroken to share the news of the passing of junior Madie Nicpon," said the team.

"'Scooter' was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches.

"Her reach was far beyond our team – she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.

"She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did – a person who valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship. We love you, Scooter. Keep dancing from above."

A fundraiser has been launched in Nicpon's name, and services for her are planned in the town of Upper Saddle River in New Jersey.

A similar incident is said to have occurred at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut in 2017, when Caitlin Nelson reportedly choked to death at a charity-backed pancake-eating contest. 

Nelson’s parents settled a lawsuit against the college, the Connecticut Post subsequently reported.

