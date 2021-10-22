Champ boxer jailed for violating probation over assault on woman in nightclub by skipping booze treatment program – report

Twelve days after being arrested as a fugitive, a troubled ex-boxing champ has reportedly been jailed in the US for failing to join an alcohol treatment program as part of his probation terms for assaulting a woman at a nightclub.

A judge in Cleveland put former four-division world champion Adrien Broner behind bars for the probation violation following a hearing earlier this week, according to Cleveland.

But there could be more trouble around the corner for the 32-year-old, who challenged Manny Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight title in 2019 and was last seen in the ring in February during an unconvincing points win over Jovanie Santiago that ended a two-year hiatus.

On October 26, another judge at the same court will decide whether or not to detain him in contempt for failing to co-operate in a civil lawsuit the same woman is said to have filed against him.

Former world champion Adrien Broner has been jailed after he failed to enrol in an alcohol treatment program as part of his court-ordered probation for assaulting a woman at a night club

In that case, an arrest warrant had to be issued for Broner after he failed to show up for a deposition this summer and a contempt hearing, while failing to co-operate with discovery orders.

Broner, whose ring name is 'The Problem', was arrested less than two weeks ago in Kentucky as a fugitive over warrants pertaining to each case.

In the criminal case, the woman accuses Broner of forcibly kissing her while partying at a Cleveland nightclub.

Broner faced several felony charges for the alleged act in 2018, but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault while receiving probation.

Last year, he spent a seven-day stint in jail for a probation violation after being charged with driving under the influence in Florida.

The woman then hired a lawyer to file a civil suit against Broner, but the boxer never showed up to the proceedings or appointed a lawyer of his own.

As a result, the accuser received a default judgment, which saw the judge order Broner to compensate her more than $800,000 in damages.

Claiming to only have $13 to his name in filed documents, Broner was chastised by the judge and told "the jig is up" – despite flaunting cash on Instagram while claiming to be broke.

"It is getting sent to me [by] my friends," Broner claimed of the wads of notes he was seen with.

"I can ask Gervonta Davis, Al Haymon, I can ask Stephen Espinoza, I can ask anybody for money.

"They are sending it through the bank and it’s coming into my account and I’m spending it. I don’t got no money, I get sent money and spend it. I gotta spend it on bills," he protested.

Between these episodes, Broner also had sexual battery charges against him dropped in 2019 after being accused of groping a woman stood outside an Atlanta Louis Vuitton store in February 2019.

Once thought of as a potential threat to Floyd Mayweather's legacy as a modern-day great, Broner had won championships in three weight categories by the age of 23.

Losing his unbeaten record and WBA welterweight strap to Marcos Maidana at the end of 2013, he was crowned in a fourth division when he won a lightweight title in 2015.

Broner has now suffered four defeats, winning 34 and drawing one of his other fights.