'The jig is up': Judge JAILS Adrien Broner for CONTEMPT after boxing ace FLAUNTS money, but refuses to pay $835,000 (VIDEO)

In the world of combat sports, they often use the mantra, "never leave it in the hands of the judges." In Adrien Broner's case, that statement is particularly relevant after he was jailed for contempt of court in Cleveland.

Broner's poor record with judges has seen him lose twice on the scorecards, to Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia, with those two defeats sandwiching a majority draw against Jessie Vargas.

But the former four-division world champion's most damaging verdict was handed down by judge Nancy Margaret Russo, who decided that she had had enough of Broner's disrespect of the court process during a lawsuit regarding Broner's sexual assault on a woman in a nightclub.

Broner failed to defend himself in the case and was ordered to pay $830,000 after a default judgment was handed down.

He filed documents to court suggesting he only had $13 in cash, but this week posted a video of a stack of cash to his Instagram page.

When questioned about the discrepancy in court, Broner offered the following explanation: "I’m answering the questions. That’s all I did have on me. I got rich friends. I do. I got wealthy friends that take care of me.

"It is getting sent to me (by) my friends."

The judge, clearly unimpressed with his answer, demanded to know why his rich friends would simply give him large piles of cash.

"I got a big heart. I’ll show you I got a big heart," Broner replied.

"And when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them. And now that they see that I need help if I ask for it.”

That wasn't good enough for the judge, who wanted to know exactly where the money was coming from.

"My friends!" replied an increasingly nervous-sounding Broner.

"I can ask Gervonta Davis, Al Haymon, I can ask Stephen Espinoza, I can ask anybody for money.

"They sending it through the bank and it’s coming into my account and I’m spending it. I don’t got no money, I get sent money and spend it, I gotta spend it on bills."

The explanation didn't wash with the judge, who made very clear her feelings on Broner's failure to comply with the multiple court orders to pay up.

"Mr. Broner has continually defied every court order I’ve given," she said.

"The jig is up today."

"You've not fully complied with my order," she continued.

"You're going to fully comply with my order, or you're going to sit in jail until you do."

"I've got a fight coming up on January 16," pleaded Broner, who said he'd be able to pay the sum after his bout. But the boxer was immediately shut down by the judge.

"Well, I hope it doesn't take you long to answer these question," she said.

"I'm not here to listen to people saying 'I'm gonna give you the money here and there,' and disregard every court order in the interim.

"This is a problem, Mr. Broner, because you have ignored, basically, every order I've been giving you. And now there is a punishment – I've given you extensions, I've given you time – I trust you are going to get this done well before your January fight."