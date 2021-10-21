Boxing bosses pledge help for Russian fighter, 23, in artificial coma facing ‘long rehab’ from wild bear attack that killed friend

International boxing bosses have promised to support a promising boxer who is in a coma after a bear attack on a fishing trip, suffering serious injuries in an incident that reportedly killed one of his friends.

Russian fighter Ilya Medvedev, 23, is said to have been taken to hospital by boat by one of his companions after the horrific mauling in the Tyumen region.

Medvedev's trainer, Dmitry Kosenko, reported that his athlete is not in a life-threatening condition, according to RIA Novosti.

“After the bear attack, Ilya is in an artificial coma," Kosenko confirmed. "According to the doctors, nothing threatens his life yet.

Crazy news from Russia !Boxer Ilya Medvedev went on a fishing trip with 2 other fishermen, one of the fishermen got attacked by a bear and medvedev fought with the bear and stabbed the bear to death, Medvedev is currently in hospital in intensive care #boxingpic.twitter.com/nAGOxc9x0l — ⚜️ (@HH_boxing) October 21, 2021

"But you understand what kind of injuries [there] can be after a bear attack. And Ilya will have a very long rehabilitation.

"They will inform [us] about the details. Everything turned out spontaneously – and, indeed, Ilya stabbed the bear with a knife."

Numerous media reports have picked up on an account by Telegram channel Shot claiming that the bear killed a 48-year-old man before going for Medvedev, who suffered lacerations to his head and limbs.

“We are already in touch with Ilya's family and will provide all-round support to him and his parents," International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev was quoted to have pledged.

"On behalf of the entire boxing community, we regret what happened and, for our part, we will monitor Ilya's condition and fully undertake all the financial support and treatment of the athlete.

"Ilya has shown himself to be a real fighter in a difficult situation, and we very much hope for his speedy recovery."

Semyon Tatarnikov, an honorary member of the Moscow Society of Hunters and Fishermen, is said to have told the Zvezda TV channel of the difficulties of confronting a wild bear.

"In order to kill such a powerful animal, the knife blade must be at least 15-20 centimeters – otherwise the weapon will not reach a vital organ," he said, rating the chances of succeeding with a knife as "one in 1,000".

Former heavyweight champion Nikolai Valuev wished Medvedev well and said that "reaction and dexterity" honed in the ring could have saved his life.

Also on rt.com Police say lover confessed to brutal killing of runner found in pool of blood as family claim he was in plot targeting her wealth

"My words are not about the bear," Valuev said on Instagram, qualifying his thoughts. "Let the zoo radicals be calm.

"Do not neglect playing sports – at a crucial moment, [the skills gained] can play a decisive role in life."

Medvedev has won 11 of his 21 fights, according to Boxrec. "Ilya was seriously injured but nothing threatens the athlete's life," said the Tyumen Boxing Federation.

"At the moment, he is in a hospital in the city of Tyumen. Patience and strength to the athlete's parents."