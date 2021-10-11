UFC star McGregor lavishes praise on Fury and Wilder... but can’t resist dig at Poirier over ‘fake celebrating’ a ‘freak injury’

Ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor has personally congratulated Tyson Fury and his family and Deontay Wilder and his girlfriend following the heavyweights' epic boxing bout – and taken shots at Dustin Poirier and his wife again.

Champion Fury's glamorous partner, Paris, and Wilder's socialite fiancee, Telli Swift, were prominent figures on a dramatic night of boxing in Las Vegas as the towering Englishman made a concussive defense of the title he won from his rival in the second part of their trilogy in February 2020.

Shaken Swift was caught crying by cameras after Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round, and Fury kissed his wife at the end of a draining battle before she was seen telling the giant Mancunian that she has missed him at home.

Now McGregor, whose relationship with Poirier and wife Jolie deteriorated rapidly over the course of the two defeats that ended his trilogy with the American, has delivered personal messages to Fury, Wilder and their loved ones on behalf of himself and fiancee Dee Devlin.

"Congrats, Tyson and Paris," McGregor told the WBC king. "Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids.

"Congrats Deontay and Telli, also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way.

"Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the Cheddar [money] and the memories.

"Great fight, that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay, there.

"Against the much larger man, and [he] almost got it done. Great fight. 40lbs in weight difference is a lot.

"Fair play both men, there – very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect."

Jolie Poirier was seen approaching McGregor in his locker room after his first defeat to her husband in January 2021, when she thanked him for pledging his backing for the charity run by 'The Diamond'.

That admiration evaporated when McGregor claimed that Poirier had sent him a direct message on social media in the build-up to his knockout defeat at UFC 264 in July, when the Irishman suffered an excruciating leg injury that left him floored in the octagon while the Poiriers celebrated.

McGregor's assessment of Fury and Wilder suggested that the manner of his first-round flattening, which he is steadily recovering from, still rankles.

"Their skill levels are unique but very close," he said of the feuding fighters. "A great heavyweight trilogy that was.

"I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury, etc etc. You know the gig – God bless the real in this world."

The routinely provocative MMA megastar is rarely afraid to take aim at family ties in his barbs. After targeting former arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's father during the build-up to his defeat to the Russian at UFC 229 in 2018, the 33-year-old earned criticism earlier this year for appearing to make tasteless remarks about the late coach in public messages to the former lightweight champion.