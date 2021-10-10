Crying shame: Wilder fiancée seen in tears at ringside as American KO’d by Fury before being taken to hospital (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury’s demolition of Deontay Wilder appeared all too much for the American’s fiancée Telli Swift, who was seen in tears at ringside in Las Vegas as her man suffered an 11th-round KO defeat.

Fury had pledged to render Wilder “unrecognizable” before the pair met for their trilogy showdown in front of more than 15,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena, and while the Gypsy King survived being knocked down twice in the fourth round he had beaten and battered Wilder by the time the night was out.

After sending Wilder to the canvas in rounds three and 10, Fury finished the job in the 11th round with a blistering assault which sent an already dazed and weary Wilder against the ropes and onto the deck, from where he was unable to continue.

The KO ensured Fury retained the WBC crown he took from former king Wilder in their previous fight in February of 2020 – and left the Alabama fighter’s partner Swift looking distressed at ringside.

Footage and images shared on social media showed the glamorous social media star – who has also appeared in reality TV show ‘WAGS Atlanta’ – clasping her hand to her teary face.

Boxing brings on the tears for for me too & I’m not even Wilder’s wife. He never stopped trying! Historic night in boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qmhW8Gu7im — Sheedeh SHR (@ItsSheedeh) October 10, 2021

Wilder and Swift have one child together, although the Tuscaloosa-born boxer has seven kids from previous relationships.

Swift, 34, would not have had her concerns allayed on Saturday night by the fact that Wilder was reportedly taken to hospital for precautionary checks after the brutal ending to the bout, although later statements indicated the fighter was fine.

Was texting with Wilder manager Shelly Finkel. Said Deontay is OK and won’t be staying overnight at the hospital. #FuryWilder3#boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 10, 2021

In his first comments after his defeat, Wilder said: “I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight

“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer.

“He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

Online, Wilder earned widespread praise for his part in an instant heavyweight classic – even if some fans mercilessly trolled the way he had ended up being dismantled.

Fury made good on his promise to Wilder’s wife. She wouldn’t recognize him Wilder after this fight. lol. #furyvswilder3pic.twitter.com/z7Wl89wy2q — Arthur Maxson (@ArthurMaxson) October 10, 2021

Wilder after 11th rounds decided to join the sleepover league😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/YRiM3TAI1T — Glory Day⚪ (@betwin_247) October 10, 2021

The undefeated Fury – whose only blemish in his 32 fights was a draw with Wilder in their first fight in 2018 – claimed that the Bronze Bomber had been less than sportsmanlike after he had tried to make peace with him at the end of the bout.

“I said ‘well done,’ and he said ‘I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said ‘no problem.’ I was very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot,” Fury said of his exchange in Wilder’s corner.

Wilder – whose only defeats in his 45-fight pro career have come at the hands of Fury – will now ponder what comes next for him and his family, and whether he should consider the retirement that Fury promised to facilitate with his KO on Saturday night.