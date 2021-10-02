‘He thinks it’s WWE!’ Paul Pogba BODYSLAMS rival Mina to floor as frustrations boil over in Man Utd draw (VIDEO)

Paul Pogba was accused of a making wrestling-style bodyslam on Everton defender Yerry Mina as the Frenchman allowed his frustrations to get the better of him during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw on Saturday.

With the clock ticking down at Old Trafford and United staring at another disappointing home showing in the Premier League, Pogba took matters into his own hands when he found his path to the ball blocked by Colombian international Mina.

Powerless to stop Everton’s Andros Townsend from taking off with the ball, the 6ft 3in Pogba wrapped his arms around 6ft 4in Mina and power-slammed him to the ground.

Pogba wtf you doing mate it ain’t WWE. RKO 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nYV6ybYAYA — Lauren Camilleri Wood (@Laurenwood_20) October 2, 2021

Somehow the 28-year-old Frenchman avoided a yellow card for the infringement, but fans online were amusing by the scenes – claiming Pogba was channeling his inner John Cena from the world of WWE.

Pogba unleashing his inner Dolph Ziggler here: pic.twitter.com/KuipRTxlBp — أمين (@jackhatesmelol) October 2, 2021

Pogba told Mina “There can only be one dancer on this pitch” 😡 pic.twitter.com/ohTRrqOvbN — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) October 2, 2021

It was perhaps fitting that among the Old Trafford crowd for Saturday’s game was UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Pogba’s move was one that ‘The Eagle’ would have been proud of during his illustrious and undefeated career inside the cage.

Along with United megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba only emerged as a second-half substitute against Everton.

Both players were seen storming down the tunnel at full-time as United dropped points for a second home game in a row.

United had looked in a strong position at half-time as Anthony Martial’s strike just before the break gave them the lead, but Everton winger Andros Townsend levelled the scores by finishing a brilliant breakaway move from the visitors in the 65th minute.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton team were unlucky not to leave Old Trafford with all three points as Mina’s finish inside the last 10 minutes was ruled out for a marginal offside.

United and Everton are level on 14 points from seven Premier League games played thus far this season.