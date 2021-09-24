 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

MMA icon Jon Jones ‘arrested for battery domestic violence’ by Vegas police just HOURS after being inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

24 Sep, 2021 19:20
Get short URL
MMA icon Jon Jones ‘arrested for battery domestic violence’ by Vegas police just HOURS after being inducted into UFC Hall of Fame
Jon Jones had a run-in with the law not long after his UFC induction ceremony. © Twitter @ufc
UFC star Jon Jones has found himself on the wrong side of the law again after he was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for 'battery domestic violence' just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in a glitzy ceremony.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jones is facing charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle following an early Friday morning arrest in Las Vegas. 

Jones' bail is set at $8,000 and the star is reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance on Saturday morning.

According to US outlet TMZ, law enforcement  received a call from Caesars Palace around 5:45am, where they then made contact with the UFC star. 

There has been no official comment from Jones or the UFC as of yet.

Jones, who has yet to taste (a non-DQ) defeat in his extensive run with the UFC, has faced several legal issues throughout his career after previously being arrested for hit and run (in an incident which left a pregnant woman with a broken arm) as well as drunk-driving and negligent use of a firearm, among others.

His hit-and-run arrest, which occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2015, resulted in him being stripped of the UFC's light heavyweight championship after he was adjudged by UFC officials of a breach of the organization's Athlete Code of Conduct policy.

Jones' most recent arrest came in March of last year when he was detained on numerous charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance.

Also on rt.com UFC champion Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for alleged DWI and negligent use of a firearm – reports

He pleaded guilty to the DWI charges after agreeing a deal which saw the other charges dropped, and was sentenced to four days house arrest as well as a year of supervised probation, among other punishments.

Jones, 34, was in Las Vegas on Thursday alongside his family for his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame alongside Alexander Gustafsson for their classic UFC 165 title fight.

He hasn't competed in the UFC since February of last year and announced last summer that he was relinquishing his world title in advance of a move to the heavyweight division, which he told reporters on Thursday is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2022. 

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies