‘He’s fuming’: Raging Ronaldo STORMS OFF after substitute cameo fails to lift Man Utd – but boss Solskjaer seen SMILING (VIDEO)

A stern-faced Cristiano Ronaldo was describing as “fuming” as he stormed off the Old Trafford pitch after Manchester United’s draw with Everton, although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen smiling towards the end of the match.

United threw away a 1-0 lead against the visitors in their Premier League clash on Saturday, with Andros Townsend’s 65th-minute goal canceling out an opener from Anthony Martial just before half-time.

After driving home his strike, Townsend was seen breaking into Ronaldo’s own trademark ‘Siuu!’ celebrating in front of the United faithful, in a move which was seen as rubbing salt in the home team’s wounds as their patchy form continued.

Despite netting five goals in five games since his return to Old Trafford, Ronaldo had only started the match on the bench, with Solskjaer claiming before the game that he wanted to “freshen it up” among his team.

The 36-year-old emerged in the 57th minute to replace Edinson Cavani, but cut a frustrated figure as he watched his team concede an equalizer from an Everton breakaway, before escaping even worse punishment when the visitors had a late Yerry Mina goal ruled out for offside.

In scenes which either irritated, amused or baffled fans depending on your perspective, United boss Solskjaer was seen smiling on the line as he dished out instructions to his team injury time – despite United going a second home league game without a win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all smiles just before full time 😁 #MUNEVEpic.twitter.com/XySDhEbuSD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 2, 2021

Ronaldo was clearly nonplussed at the whistle, heading down the tunnel with a stern look on his face and barely acknowledging Everton scorer Townsend as he held out a conciliatory arm.

"He stormed down the tunnel," said former United and England icon Rio Ferdinand in the BT Sport studio.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel after United’s 1-1 draw with Everton.Not happy.(via @btsportfootball)pic.twitter.com/afc5Qc4sVi — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 2, 2021

"Disappointed, obviously, at the result. I understand that. It's a mixture of things, he's a man in form, he's scored five in five, he'll have wanted to continue that form and shoot his team to victory," Ferdinand added.

"I understand frustrations and it comes out sometimes like that...

"The depth United have in their squad, they should still get this game done today."

Fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas described the star as “fuming,” saying "he's one of the most notorious winners ever to play the game, so he's going to be upset about it."