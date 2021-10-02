Taking the Cris: Ronaldo taunted after Everton ace Townsend pulls off star’s famous Siuu! celebration vs Man Utd (VIDEO)
Townsend struck in the 65th minute of Saturday’s Premier League clash, driving into the far corner of David de Gea’s net after an Everton breakaway from a United corner at the other end.
Celebrating the crisp finish, Townsend broke out a replica of Ronaldo’s famous pirouette celebration while holding his arms out by his sides.
Siuuuuu @andros_townsendpic.twitter.com/msbC6xvu7a— 433 (@433) October 2, 2021
Hold the pose 🕺#MUNEVE // @andros_townsendpic.twitter.com/GdrZ5iFUVl— Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2021
Fans online were certain the move was a cheeky nod to Ronaldo, who had entered the fray 8 minutes earlier after starting the match on the bench.
Don't care if this ends 7-1 to United, Andros Townsend has won pic.twitter.com/CccmCQwzIq— Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) October 2, 2021
Andros Townsend scoring at Old Trafford and then hitting the Ronaldo celebration. That is next level shithousery. pic.twitter.com/pvSZKqa2q0— 𝙂𝙄𝘾𝘼 (@GicaCalcio) October 2, 2021
Tears in my eyes, Townsend looool pic.twitter.com/evzcBHRPHr— C (@AFC_Carys) October 2, 2021
United had taken the lead through Anthony Martial just before half-time as the Frenchman blasted in a much-needed finish from a Bruno Fernandes assist.
But United’s patchy Premier League form looked set to continue as Rafa Benitez’s high-flying Everton pressed in the second half, gaining reward through Townsend’s equalizer.Also on rt.com Picked the Ron match? Football-mad Khabib visits Man Utd... but pal Cristiano Ronaldo is BENCHED for Premier league clash
