Taking the Cris: Ronaldo taunted after Everton ace Townsend pulls off star’s famous Siuu! celebration vs Man Utd (VIDEO)

2 Oct, 2021 13:14
Taking the Cris: Ronaldo taunted after Everton ace Townsend pulls off star’s famous Siuu! celebration vs Man Utd (VIDEO)
Everton star Townsend pulled out Ronaldo's trademark move. © Reuters / Twitter
Everton star Andros Townsend was accused of top-level ‘sh*thousery’ as he pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siuu’ celebration after equalizing against the Reds at Old Trafford.

Townsend struck in the 65th minute of Saturday’s Premier League clash, driving into the far corner of David de Gea’s net after an Everton breakaway from a United corner at the other end.

Celebrating the crisp finish, Townsend broke out a replica of Ronaldo’s famous pirouette celebration while holding his arms out by his sides.

Fans online were certain the move was a cheeky nod to Ronaldo, who had entered the fray 8 minutes earlier after starting the match on the bench.

United had taken the lead through Anthony Martial just before half-time as the Frenchman blasted in a much-needed finish from a Bruno Fernandes assist.

But United’s patchy Premier League form looked set to continue as Rafa Benitez’s high-flying Everton pressed in the second half, gaining reward through Townsend’s equalizer.  

