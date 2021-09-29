‘Are you stupid?’ Ukrainian UFC star Moroz rows with fan after latest bout falls through for fighter with sideline in racy photos

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz has denied that she pulled out of a fourth scheduled fight in a row, with the Ukrainian declaring that she is “healthy” despite the news that she won’t be competing as planned on October 16.

Moroz was due to end her 19-month absence from the Octagon against Luana Carolina at UFC Vegas 40, but according to MMA Fighting the Brazilian will now face America’s Sijara Eubanks instead.

For Moroz, 30, it will be a fourth canceled bout since she last competed in March 2020, when the star earned a unanimous decision victory against Mayra Bueno Silva to improve her record to 10-3 overall.

In the ensuing period much of Moroz’s publicity has come through her personal OnlyFans-style website where she shares exclusive content with subscribers, as well as a public spat with fellow UFC star Mariya Agapova over claims of the Kazakh fighter’s wild behavior.

But in an attempt to clarify the latest failure in her efforts to get back to the cage, Moroz issued an Instagram message in which she said she was not to blame for the collapse in her bout with Carolina.

“I am healthy and continue to prepare for the fight. I don't care who my [opponent] will be. I just want to fight,” said the Miami-based fighter, sharing a clip of herself training at the fabled American Top Team gym.

One unhappy fan took Moroz to task, replying: “Then why did you pull out of the second fight in a row? Something don’t make sense here…”

That touched a nerve with the Ukrainian however, who shot back: “Are you stupid I did not refuse, I am healthy and continue to train.”

“I’m not stupid. I’m a huge fan and want to see you fight. If you’re healthy, why not fight?” responded the fan.

Another chimed in: “You've pulled out of 4 fights in a row. Stop getting rude to people in your [Instagram] comments, this is why you've got no fans. You want some?”

“At what point do you cut Maryna Moroz due to her pulling out of so many fights?” argued one fan.

"Moroz hasn’t done anything memorable since her first UFC fight against Jojo [Calderwood]. She’s basically an Instagram ‘model’ now,” scorned another person.

Elsewhere, though, there were messages of support for a fighter who has had her hand raised in five of her eight outings in the UFC Octagon since making her debut with the promotion in April of 2015.

“I sympathize. You will prove yourself, we’re waiting for a new date!” read one message.

Moroz is not the only casualty of UFC Vegas 40, set to take place at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Recently-returned superstar Miesha Tate was forced out of her headliner with Ketlen Vieira after contracting Covid, and the bill will instead be topped by a showdown between Holly Holm and Norma Dumont.