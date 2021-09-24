‘Zero seconds’: Paul brothers wouldn’t last long in fighting foursome with Valentina Shevchenko & sister Antonina, says UFC champ

UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko believes she and sister Antonina would make rapid work of YouTube siblings-turned-boxing wannabes Jake and Logan Paul if the foursome ever faced off.

Shevchenko is among the most dominant champions in her sport and is preparing to defend her women’s 125lbs title for a sixth time against American veteran Lauren Murphy in their co-main event at UFC 266 in Las Vegas this weekend.

Alongside Shevchenko to provide support will be sister and fellow UFC combatant Antonina, who together are two of the most fearsome siblings in combat sports.

It's Valentina Shevchenko fight week PEOPLE!!! You know what that means. Synchronized dance ROUTINE!!! pic.twitter.com/J3M3InFMcg — MMA By Milikin (@mmabymilikin) September 20, 2021

According to Valentina, the Shevchenkos’ skills would make them more than a match for boxing novices the Paul bothers, both of whom have been forging controversial careers in the ring on the back of some lucrative celebrity and crossover bouts.

When asked at Thursday’s UFC 266 press conference how long it would take her and Antonina to finish the Pauls in an unspecific form of combat, Valentina had little doubt.

“Zero seconds. It’s not a question. Not even one second,” replied the smiling assassin.

"Zero seconds."@BulletValentina on how long it would take her and her sister to take out the @JakePaul and his brother. pic.twitter.com/KoDXbB3kDX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 23, 2021

Even in the current environment where crossover fights and celebrity ring cameos are all the rage, it seems unlikely that we would ever find out who would come out on top in a meeting between the far bulkier Paul brothers and the Shevchenko sisters.

However, UFC boss Dana White has previously threatened to unleash double UFC champion Amanda Nunes on Jake Paul, claiming the Brazilian would “put him in a coma.”

Also on rt.com Amanda Nunes ‘would put Jake Paul IN A COMA’ says Dana White, as UFC boss warns YouTuber ‘he’s lucky there’s a pandemic’

Leading up to her title defense against US veteran Murphy, Shevchenko has in any event dismissed the idea that she would return to boxing – even though she has stepped into the ring professionally before.

“I don’t see a reason why I have to do it,” said the 33-year-old fan favorite.

“I have like 12 professional boxing fights and I did it. I know exactly what it feels [like].

“For me being UFC champion, fighting in mixed martial arts, the universal style, when the technique is everything...

“It’s kind of like going to boxing, you can, why not but for me it’s a little bit of a downgrade," said the UFC icon.

Shevchenko’s next challenge comes in the form of the 15-4 Murphy, who is a heavy underdog going into her bout with one of the most dominant UFC forces of all time.

The pair shared an intense staredown at Thursday’s Las Vegas press conference before they clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

“For all the years that I was fighting, it’s kind of hard to surprise me with something special if you’re not a super-human,” said ‘Bullet’ of her rival.

“I know she’s well-rounded, I know she’s strong, I know she’s dangerous. This is everything I have to know about her. But something special, that I put pressure on my shoulders? No.”