‘I can’t stop laughing at this’: Conor McGregor mocked for ‘worst ceremonial pitch ever’ as UFC star almost hits fans (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor should probably stick to throwing punches rather than baseballs, at least judging by the Irishman’s woeful effort on Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs.

Stepping up to the do the honors for the ceremonial first pitch before the Cubs hosted the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, McGregor sent his throw wildly wide of catcher Patrick Wisdom.

The former two-weight UFC champ put on a brave face but was already being ridiculed online for his “embarrassing” effort, which almost took out fans seated in the front row.

Conor McGregor with an immediate all-time iconic first pitch 🎯💰pic.twitter.com/GGMHhYoOSc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2021

Numerous observers dragged up the iconic ‘juuuust a bit outside’ line from fictional broadcaster Harry Doyle in classic baseball comedy ‘Major League’.

Others compared and contrasted McGregor’s lame effort with that of rapper 50 Cent at a New York Mets game in 2014.

Who did it worse? 🤔 50 Cent or Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/Ty1PU2cFtj — The Voice of One! (@jeolmoz2) September 22, 2021

Conor McGregor has a serious crack at 50 Cent for worst celebrity pitch ever with this stinker pic.twitter.com/MmcoRkZV3H — Patrick_Skene (@Patrick_Skene) September 22, 2021

Conor McGregor just killed a lady at the Cubs game tonight. @MMARoastedpic.twitter.com/22g9ombRZW — The Meme Guy (@joejaggi) September 22, 2021

To be fair, McGregor has past form at flopping in sports outside the cage, having been widely trolled for his attempts at tossing a football before a Dallas Cowboys game in 2018.

The Irishman was typically defiant after his pitch on Tuesday night, boasting: “The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there.”

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." pic.twitter.com/GTZQDqUbeU — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 22, 2021

Some attempted to defend McGregor by claiming he had been hindered by his tailor-made suit.

“Maybe if his suit wasn’t skin tight…,” joked one fan.

“That’s the first time that dude’s ever thrown a baseball in his life,” scoffed another, while one person tweeted: “He throws like he fights. Terrible.”

McGregor's UFC rival Justin Gaethje also stuck the boot in.

"I cannot stop laughing at this," tweeted the lightweight star.

"Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake."

I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. https://t.co/n6Ck9AQ7wG — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 22, 2021

We are all the cub. pic.twitter.com/fsE24ue2wb — Uncle Neil (@neilteamsixx) September 21, 2021

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from the horrific leg-break he suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July.

That was the second loss in a row for the Notorious against his American rival, leaving McGregor with just one victory in his last four trips to the Octagon.

He has vowed to return next year to meet Poirier in a fourth bout, with the American 2-1 up in their trilogy thus far.

The Cubs, meanwhile, went down to a 9-5 defeat to the Twins as they endured a fifth defeat in their last six games.