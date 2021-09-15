‘They’re all good’: McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly made peace after red-carpet brawl which dragged in Megan Fox, says UFC boss White
McGregor was seen lashing out at Kelly and hurling a drink in his direction after the rapper – real name Colson Baker – allegedly refused to take a picture with him.
The livid Irishman was restrained by security as Hollywood actress Megan Fox, who is Kelly’s girlfriend, was also caught up in the scenes.
McGregor swinging on MGK has to be added the the list of all-time #VMAs moments pic.twitter.com/F0A9Bbzz5J— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021
Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs#ConorMcGregor#MGKpic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021
Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021
McGregor’s team later denied that a snubbed photo request had been the cause of the scuffle, while the former UFC champ derisively dismissed Kelly as “a little Vanilla Ice white rapper.”
“I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox,”
Some of the fighting community online called out McGregor for the scenes, claiming he was losing the plot.
“Conor has lost his f*cking mind! You gotta be a family member to respect that man as a human anymore. He is proof money can’t buy class,” wrote former UFC fighter Mike Swick.
Conor McGregor is throwing shade at Machine Gun Kelly. 😬 #VMAshttps://t.co/FJ7v0Kowr4pic.twitter.com/vtC7ca3oeY— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 13, 2021
But according to UFC boss White, the situation has already been resolved between the pair.
“I talked to both, actually. They’re all good now. A misunderstanding, or whatever it was,” White told reporters after Tuesday’s ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
“Guys, this is the fight business. I got 700 f*cking lunatics under contract here. What do you guys think, these are the things that happen sometimes. This isn’t Microsoft. We’re in a crazy f*cking business here,” White added.
“I think we all know Conor’s personality, and we’ve got some guys that were like that. These guys are fighters, and this is the fight business. Crazy sh*t happens in the fight business.
“There’s all the sh*t that you guys know about because it happens in public. Nevermind the sh*t you don’t know about that happens every day.”
McGregor appears to have put the row behind him, posting relaxed pictures with his family in Beverly Hills as he continues his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in his last Octagon appearance against Dustin Poirier.
However, some companies are already touting betting lines for a potential showdown between McGregor in the ring or cage, with the Notorious unsurprisingly starting as heavy favorite against the 31-year-old musician.
You can now bet on Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly in a potential celebrity boxing match 🥊Conor McGregor -10000Machine Gun Kelly +2000(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/sTRLa1cPrM— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 14, 2021
