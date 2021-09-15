 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘They’re all good’: McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly made peace after red-carpet brawl which dragged in Megan Fox, says UFC boss White

15 Sep, 2021 10:07
Get short URL
‘They’re all good’: McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly made peace after red-carpet brawl which dragged in Megan Fox, says UFC boss White
Machine Gun Kelly (pictured with girlfriend Megan Fox) clashed with Conor McGregor at the MTV awards. © Reuters / Getty Images
Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have already defused the tensions which exploded on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards and dragged in Megan Fox, according to UFC boss Dana White.

McGregor was seen lashing out at Kelly and hurling a drink in his direction after the rapper – real name Colson Baker – allegedly refused to take a picture with him.

The livid Irishman was restrained by security as Hollywood actress Megan Fox, who is Kelly’s girlfriend, was also caught up in the scenes.

McGregor’s team later denied that a snubbed photo request had been the cause of the scuffle, while the former UFC champ derisively dismissed Kelly as “a little Vanilla Ice white rapper.”

“I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox,”    

Some of the fighting community online called out McGregor for the scenes, claiming he was losing the plot.

“Conor has lost his f*cking mind! You gotta be a family member to respect that man as a human anymore. He is proof money can’t buy class,” wrote former UFC fighter Mike Swick.

But according to UFC boss White, the situation has already been resolved between the pair.

“I talked to both, actually. They’re all good now. A misunderstanding, or whatever it was,” White told reporters after Tuesday’s ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“Guys, this is the fight business. I got 700 f*cking lunatics under contract here. What do you guys think, these are the things that happen sometimes. This isn’t Microsoft. We’re in a crazy f*cking business here,” White added.

RT
White says he has already spoken with McGregor over the incident. © USA Today Sports

“I think we all know Conor’s personality, and we’ve got some guys that were like that. These guys are fighters, and this is the fight business. Crazy sh*t happens in the fight business.

“There’s all the sh*t that you guys know about because it happens in public. Nevermind the sh*t you don’t know about that happens every day.”

McGregor appears to have put the row behind him, posting relaxed pictures with his family in Beverly Hills as he continues his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in his last Octagon appearance against Dustin Poirier.

However, some companies are already touting betting lines for a potential showdown between McGregor in the ring or cage, with the Notorious unsurprisingly starting as heavy favorite against the 31-year-old musician. 

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies