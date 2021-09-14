Chelsea-mad Russian Playboy pin-up wants ‘sexy game’ as Zenit take on Champions League holders in London

Playboy model Maria Liman has admitted to split loyalties as her “two favorite teams” meet in the Champions League in London, as Chelsea host Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg.

London-based Liman is a Blues fan and regularly issues messages of support to the team owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The Russian-born stunner had a dilemma on Tuesday night, however, as Zenit rolled into town along with big forward Artem Dzyuba – a man Liman has professed her admiration for the in past.

Specifically, the brunette pin-up backed the Russian forward during his unfortunate sex video scandal last year, after a video was leaked featuring Dzyuba pleasuring himself on camera.

Liman is still a fan of the 33-year-old forward, who was initially dropped from the Russia squad over the scandal before returning for the Euros in the summer.

The model had a message for Dzyuba, his Zenit teammates and Chelsea as she donned an inventive Blues-themed outfit – and with a mixed Chelsea-Zenit banner in the background – for an Instagram message to her following of 1.2 million.

“Today is a hot day! My 2 favorite teams on the same pitch,” Liman began.

“Today personally I can support Dzyuba and I want to congratulate [Zenit goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk] on returning to Russia. Today I think the score will be 3: 3.

“Friendship and Russia will win. Chelsea with ‘Russian roots’. I want a sexy game, a lot of goals and a good mood,” added the chesty social media favorite.

Liman didn’t get her wish to see Dzyuba in action from the outset as the big forward was named among the substitutes by Zenit manager Sergey Semak.

The visitors appeared to have a daunting task in front of them against the reigning Champions League holders, who added Belgian frontman Romelu Lukaku to their already-impressive squad in a deal bankrolled by Abramovich to the tune of almost £100 million in the summer.

Liman, meanwhile, continues to give her football-mad views online, having initially burst onto the scene with some revealing displays at the 2018 World Cup in her homeland.