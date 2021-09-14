 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cris of life: Ronaldo rushes to check after ‘KNOCKING OUT steward with misfired shot in warm-up’ (VIDEO)

14 Sep, 2021 18:07
Cristiano Ronaldo checked on the steward who was hit by a wayward shot. © Reuters
While warming up for his second debut in the Champions League with new club Manchester United, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly hit a steward with a thunderous strike before rushing to check on the stricken victim.

The incident occurred as the Portuguese prepared for a clash against Young Boys at their Wankdorf stadium.

Practicing shots from range, the all-time international goal scoring record holder is said to have misfired wide of the net and hit the poor steward by accident.

The steward immediately fell to the ground, and joining others that checked he was OK, Ronaldo immediately went over to the injured party and spent some time explaining himself as fans recorded him.

Then, once he knew the steward was alright, he ran back onto the turf to continue warming up.

Following on from a dream return to Old Trafford where he bagged two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, Ronaldo was clearly unshaken by the incident.

Needing just 13 minutes to make his mark, he met a superb cross from compatriot Bruno Fernandes that was buried past a helpless David Von Ballmoos.

Extending his all-time Champions League goals haul to 135 ahead of generational rival Lionel Messi's 120, Ronaldo's evening was complicated when Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a red card on 35 minutes.

But if United can hold on to their lead, their campaign on the continent gets off to a perfect start that thankfully wasn't blighted by their new signing's training mishap.

