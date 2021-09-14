Cris of life: Ronaldo rushes to check after ‘KNOCKING OUT steward with misfired shot in warm-up’ (VIDEO)
The incident occurred as the Portuguese prepared for a clash against Young Boys at their Wankdorf stadium.
Practicing shots from range, the all-time international goal scoring record holder is said to have misfired wide of the net and hit the poor steward by accident.
🤕During Manchester United’s warm up,Cristiano Ronaldo rushed towards a steward to find out about her well-being after she got struck by a ball.🤩Classy Act of Sportsmanship From Cristiano Ronaldo #BSCYB |#YBMUFC |#UCL | #MUFC |#Ronaldopic.twitter.com/8nm6BxfrK6— UEFA Champions League (@alimo_philip) September 14, 2021
A steward got hit by a strike from Ronaldo during the warm up. Ronaldo jumps the barrier to check on them while they receive medical attention #MUFC#YBMUN#UCLpic.twitter.com/e4oAUE0H6X— Derek Bowler (@BowlerDerek) September 14, 2021
The steward immediately fell to the ground, and joining others that checked he was OK, Ronaldo immediately went over to the injured party and spent some time explaining himself as fans recorded him.
Then, once he knew the steward was alright, he ran back onto the turf to continue warming up.
Cristiano Ronaldo knocked out a steward with his shot in training before the match.He jumped the barrier to check up on him while he received medical attention ❤️pic.twitter.com/YOBkqs3fEV— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 14, 2021
Following on from a dream return to Old Trafford where he bagged two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, Ronaldo was clearly unshaken by the incident.
Needing just 13 minutes to make his mark, he met a superb cross from compatriot Bruno Fernandes that was buried past a helpless David Von Ballmoos.
Extending his all-time Champions League goals haul to 135 ahead of generational rival Lionel Messi's 120, Ronaldo's evening was complicated when Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a red card on 35 minutes.
But if United can hold on to their lead, their campaign on the continent gets off to a perfect start that thankfully wasn't blighted by their new signing's training mishap.Also on rt.com Another Ron: Cristiano Ronaldo scores just 13 MINUTES into record-equaling Champions League appearance (VIDEO)
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.