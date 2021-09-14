 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Another Ron: Cristiano Ronaldo scores just 13 MINUTES into record-equaling Champions League appearance (VIDEO)

14 Sep, 2021 17:19
Get short URL
Another Ron: Cristiano Ronaldo scores just 13 MINUTES into record-equaling Champions League appearance (VIDEO)
Ronaldo found the net again for United. © Reuters / Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo wasted little time getting on the scoresheet for Manchester United in their Champions League opener at Young Boys, on the occasion that the Portugal icon equaled the all-time appearance record in the competition.

After enjoying a dream return to Old Trafford on Saturday with a Premier League double against Newcastle in front of an adoring crowd, Ronaldo continued his hot form by striking just 13 minutes on his 'second debut' in the Champions League for the English giants in their match in Switzerland. 

After a quiet opening, compatriot Bruno Fernandes curled an inch-perfect ball into the box with the outside of his boot, with Ronaldo getting on the end of it from around eight yards out. 

Young Boys 'keeper David von Ballmoos got a touch but was unable to stop the ball spinning over the line as the visitors went 1-0 up. 

The strike was Ronaldo's 135th in the competition, on the occasion that he joined former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas as the tournament's record appearance makers on 177 matches.

Ronaldo is now 15 goals clear of great rival Lionel Messi as the Champions League's all-time top scorer.

The the vast majority of that haul came at Real Madrid, where Ronaldo netted 105 times in the tournament.

The prolific star added a comparatively modest 14 to that tally in his three seasons at Juventus, and now has 16 goals in Europe's premier club competition across his two spells at Manchester United.    

Having failed to help Juventus end their 25-year drought for Champions League glory, Ronaldo, 36, returned to United in a shock summer move when it seemed he could switch to bitter rivals Manchester City. 

The Old Trafford giants haven't won Europe's biggest club competition since 2008 when Ronaldo was part of the team which won a penalty shootout against Chelsea in Moscow.

The Portugal icon left for Real Madrid the following summer, with his last game for United coming in the 2009 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona. 

Twelve years and four more Champions League titles later, CR7 is back on the scoresheet for his former club in his favorite competition once again. 

Also on rt.com ‘Super nervous’: Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprising admission after setting Old Trafford alight (VIDEO)

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies