‘Super nervous’: Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprising admission after setting Old Trafford alight (VIDEO)

Even five-time Ballon d’Or winners suffer bouts of pre-match nerves, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed, as the returning Manchester United star spoke about his triumphant Old Trafford homecoming.

Making his first appearance in United colors for 12 years, Ronaldo rolled back the years to score twice as he helped the home team to a 4-1 Premier League win in front of a rapturous crowd on Saturday afternoon.

But the seemingly nerveless 36-year-old star – who has won more than 30 major trophies at senior level – admitted he was feeling a sense of anxiety as the eyes of the world were fixed on Old Trafford.

“I was very nervous,” the Portuguese icon told reporters after the game as chants of “Viva Ronaldo” still rang out behind him. “Maybe I didn’t show it, but I was.”

⚡️ The atmosphere during Cristiano Ronaldo's post-match interview is electric! pic.twitter.com/O71GAbogtq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Anticipation among the Man United faithful had reached fever pitch after a steady stream of promotional clips teased the return of their prodigal son, who joined in a late summer transfer deal after growing dejected with life at Juventus.

Ronaldo was thankful for the welcome, but said nostalgia was not on his agenda and that he was seeking new challenges at the club where he won a hat-trick of Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first spell.

“As I said before, the reception is incredible, but I’m here to win games and help the team.”

Ronaldo’s first goal on Saturday came on the stroke of half time as he pounced to turn in a rebound from close range after teammate Mason Greenwood had seen his shot spilled.

After the visitors then equalized through Javier Manquillo, Ronaldo put United back in front with by collecting Luke Shaw’s pass and driving the ball through the legs of Newcastle ‘keeper Freddie Woodman.

Ronaldo celebrated both strikes with his trademark ‘Siuuu!’ celebration.

Ronaldo Siuuu at Old Trafford 😮‍💨The Atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/FJMjMUhQKI — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) September 11, 2021

“It was an unbelievable moment,” said the star.

“As I said before, I was super nervous. I was thinking last night that I wanted to play good, to show that I’m still capable to help the team.

"When I started the game, I was super nervous and they were signing my name, but this crowd is unbelievable.”

Ronaldo vowed he would to his utmost to turn the love from the United faithful into success on the pitch – and admitted that the adoration he felt at the club was different to elsewhere.

“I feel so proud. I’m going to give everything I can to make them proud of me," said the former Real Madrid ace.

"Of course [the fans] are special, everyone knows that the football in England is different from anywhere in the world, I’ve played everywhere in the world, and to be honest England is the most special.

“I belong to Manchester, I came here when I was 18 years old and they treated me unbelievable. This is why I came back. I’m so proud to be here.”

"I belong to Manchester."Cristiano Ronaldo compares every league he has played in and explains why 'England is the most special one'...🎥 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/CiPOFpbvAZ — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo’s goals took his tally to 120 for United in his 293rd appearance – although more than a decade after his last game for the club, which came in the 2009 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.

Next up for Ronaldo and United is a Champions League trip to Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday.