‘Now he leaves’: Juventus boss Allegri reveals Ronaldo gave him no notice of exit as superstar ‘drives away for last time’ (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo told boss Max Allegri on Thursday that he had "no intention" of playing for Juventus, the manager has revealed at the same time as the star has been filmed driving away from the club.

Allegri, who returned for a second spell as manager this summer and left Ronaldo out of his starting lineup for his first league game at Udinese on Sunday, was predictably inundated with questions when he held a press conference on Friday.

By that time, widespread reports had claimed that talisman Ronaldo had wished his teammates farewell and gathered his belongings from the club's facilities ahead of a possible move to Manchester City that he could complete this week.

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason, he will not be called up for tomorrow's game," confirmed Allegri, speaking ahead of Juve's first home game of the season when Empoli visit on Saturday.

"Things change – it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.

"Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available. Now he leaves and life goes on."

Ronaldo had left training with an apparent arm injury on the same day that Allegri claims he told him he never wanted to play for the top-flight title contenders in Italy again.

The explosive development comes just a week after Ronaldo personally tried to silence frenzied talk around his future, calling speculation linking him to a return to Real Madrid "disrespectful" and "frivolous".

Reigning Premier League champions City have until the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday night to complete his signing, with the stunning potential switch likely to have been hastened by their failure to land top target Harry Kane.

The England captain announced this week that he will not be leaving Tottenham this season, ending a long-running stand-off between City and Spurs over his transfer fee and opening the door for Ronaldo, who is out of contract at Juve at the end of this season, to become a serious option.

Many Manchester United fans are aghast at the growing prospect of Old Trafford legend Ronaldo joining their arch-rivals in a return to the English Premier League for the first time since he left United in 2009 following six stratospherically successful years at the club.

"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example among the youngsters," said Allegri. "But as I said, we must go on."

The Turin giants are said to be seeking around $34 million for their serial top scorer, as well as a mooted exchange for versatile City forward Gabriel Jesus.

"In the last two matches, including the friendly against Atalanta, we scored five goals but we conceded three," said Allegri. "It means that we have the goals in our locker but we have to concede fewer because championships are won with the [help of] goal difference."