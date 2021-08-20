Georgian Paralympic judo gold medalist kicked out of Tokyo Games after ‘breaking security guard’s rib’ in alleged hotel attack

Georgian Paralympic judo gold medalist Zviad Gogotchuri has been ejected from this year's Games after being arrested for allegedly attacking a security guard during quarantine in Tokyo, organizers confirmed on Friday.

Gogotchuri, who is visually impaired, won gold in the men’s 90kg in Rio five years ago but won’t have a chance to add his medal tally this time round after the organizing committee said that the judo star’s credentials had been removed.

Gogotchuri, 34, was detained earlier this week after allegedly assaulting an elderly security guard while in quarantine at the team hotel.

According to Kyodo News, Gogotchuri had been warned by a different security guard about the noise he and several other Georgian athletes were making while drinking in the corridor of their accommodation.

Gogotchuri is said to have “jumped on top of” the security guard – who was reportedly in his 60s – and “grabbed his neck.”

The guard is reported to have suffered a broken rib in the alleged assault, with the Georgian judoka later being arrested.

In a statement to Inside The Games earlier this week, the Georgian Paralympic Committee spoke of its disappointment at the athlete, who was set to compete in the 100kg category in Tokyo.

"This case has been investigated and we are disappointed to confirm that Mr Gogochuri has acted dishonorably whilst in quarantine,” said the committee.

"We are cooperating with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and unfortunately the accreditation of this athlete will be suspended.

"After that, he will be returned back to [the] country and his disciplinary issue will be additionally considered in Georgia.

"Once again we are deeply concerned for the unworthy and inappropriate behavior of this athlete, which does not express Georgia, its people, nor is suited for the warm welcome our Japanese hosts and partners provided to our team."

Gogotchuri had won Georgia’s first-ever Paralympic medal when he clinched gold in Rio, defeating Oleksandr Nazarenko of Ukraine in the final.

This summer’s Paralympic Games kick off on August 24 and run until September 5.