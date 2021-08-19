 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Olympic judo champ ‘attends brother’s funeral with cops’ while ‘facing premeditated murder charges from shootout that killed him’

19 Aug, 2021 10:48
Get short URL
Olympic judo champ ‘attends brother’s funeral with cops’ while ‘facing premeditated murder charges from shootout that killed him’
Zurab Zviadauri celebrates after winning the middleweight judo final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games © Toby Melville / Reuters
An Olympic judo champion is said to have been allowed to attend his brother's funeral after being detained on charges of premeditated murder during a shootout that killed three people including his sibling, according to reports.

Athens 2004 Olympic Games gold medalist Zurab Zviadauri shot a man who earlier killed his brother after a verbal dispute escalated in the Georgian village of Tsinandali, an account by Sputnik Georgia has said.

The former MP for the Georgian Dream party, which won power in his homeland after being formed in 2012, was arrested following the incident in which three of the four wounded people involved died, the report added.

Zviadauri was reportedly arrested alongside another individual for negligent possession of a firearm leading to death, facing a charge of premeditated murder which carries a potential prison sentence of between seven and 15 years.

Sputnik named the man Zviadauri allegedly shot in what it described as a "bloody showdown" as Nika Kenchoshvili, who it said the prosecutor's office is claiming killed two people including the ex-athlete's brother.

The defense for Zviadauri, who is said to have used the right to remain silent, reportedly insists that Zviadauri was acting in an attempt to "save his brother and loved ones."

Zviadauri is believed to be awaiting a decision from the Telavskiy District Court and is said to have been allowed to attend his brother's funeral, accompanied by prison guards.

The outlet says that weightlifting world record holder Lasha Talakhadze, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, has vouched for Zviadauri as the 40-year-old seeks bail for $16,000.

Current Olympic, world and European champion Lasha Bekauri is also said to have backed Zviadauri, as well as two other judokas and politician Zakaria Kutsnashvili.

Among a medal-strewn career, Zviadauri won silver three times at the European Championships before his final major international competition in 2006.

Also on rt.com Hockey ace dies at age of 14 after losing control on highway and wrecking car in crash that hospitalized three child passengers
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies