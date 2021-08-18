Hockey ace dies at age of 14 after losing control on highway and wrecking car in crash that hospitalized three child passengers
The teenager, named by one mourner as promising hockey player Darina Ivakina, lost control of the Mitsubishi Colt car on the Ust-Kan-Korgon highway at around 4.40am on Tuesday morning, according to local news reports.
Ivankina, who has been remembered in a photo showing her embracing a teammate while playing for female junior team Charas, was joined by two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old from the villages of Tudrala and Ongudai.
The trio accompanying her are said to be undergoing treatment in Ust-Kansk regional hospital for injuries "of varying severity".
An investigation has been launched with a view to establishing whether there are grounds for a criminal case, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Altai Republic said.
"The police are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, including how a 14-year-old girl ended up driving a car at night," reported Gorny Altai News.
Sharing snaps of Ivakina in sporting action, with her friends and appearing to be at school, Emilia Dmitrieva wrote on Instagram: "A terrible tragedy has happened today.
"Our talented athlete, striker of the Charas women's hockey team, Darina Ivakina, died."
One reader replied: "I still can't believe it. Rest in peace, angel."
Another responded: "Condolences to family and friends. There are simply no words."