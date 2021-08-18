Hockey ace dies at age of 14 after losing control on highway and wrecking car in crash that hospitalized three child passengers

A horrific photo has emerged of a car that was wrecked in an early-hours crash in Russia, killing the 14-year-old female driver and injuring her three child passengers in an incident described as a "terrible tragedy".

The teenager, named by one mourner as promising hockey player Darina Ivakina, lost control of the Mitsubishi Colt car on the Ust-Kan-Korgon highway at around 4.40am on Tuesday morning, according to local news reports.

Ivankina, who has been remembered in a photo showing her embracing a teammate while playing for female junior team Charas, was joined by two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old from the villages of Tudrala and Ongudai.

The trio accompanying her are said to be undergoing treatment in Ust-Kansk regional hospital for injuries "of varying severity".

An investigation has been launched with a view to establishing whether there are grounds for a criminal case, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Altai Republic said.

"The police are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, including how a 14-year-old girl ended up driving a car at night," reported Gorny Altai News.

Sharing snaps of Ivakina in sporting action, with her friends and appearing to be at school, Emilia Dmitrieva wrote on Instagram: "A terrible tragedy has happened today.

"Our talented athlete, striker of the Charas women's hockey team, Darina Ivakina, died."

One reader replied: "I still can't believe it. Rest in peace, angel."

Another responded: "Condolences to family and friends. There are simply no words."