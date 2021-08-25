 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ronaldo could have played his last Juventus game after quitting training with injury – as Piers Morgan urges Arsenal move (VIDEO)

25 Aug, 2021 14:51
Get short URL
Ronaldo could have played his last Juventus game after quitting training with injury – as Piers Morgan urges Arsenal move (VIDEO)
Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus training early and has been advised to join Arsenal by Piers Morgan, who once presented him with a Gunners shirt © Massimo Pinca / Reuters | © Twitter / romeoagresti | © Twitter / keystone01
Cristiano Ronaldo could have played his last game for Juventus after footage emerged of the striker leaving training with a reported arm injury on Wednesday – as desperate Piers Morgan claims his next stop should be Arsenal.

Club medics are said to be assessing the talisman after he was seen leaving the training ground with a knock that is widely said to have been an arm problem, making him a doubt for Juve's match against Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.

The Italian giants' first home game of the season will be Ronaldo's last with the club if a report published hours before his injury issue, claiming the Portugal captain is pushing for a sensational move to Manchester City before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday, proves true.

Cynical viewers speculated that Ronaldo's purported injury may be an attempt to avoid training and playing in anticipation of a switch to City, which appears to have moved a step closer following the announcement by Harry Kane, the reigning Premier League champions' top target, that he will be staying at Tottenham this season.

"My arm hurts," one Juventus fan mockingly imagined Ronaldo insisting to boss Max Allegri. "I can’t play on Saturday, mr Allegri."

Another joked: "He should warm up that arm properly before trying to pick up his wallet."

Ronaldo did not start the opening game of the Serie A season and Allegri's first back in charge of the team on Sunday.

The 36-year-old entered as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Udinese, with the club announcing that the initial absence of their key player had been agreed with them at Ronaldo's request.

UK journalist and social media provocateur Piers Morgan weighed in by repeating his advice to Ronaldo, who he considers a friend after meeting and interviewing him, to join his team, Arsenal.

The beleaguered Gunners are in desperate need of inspiration after losing both of their opening games of the Premier League season 2-0, capitulating at newly-promoted Brentford before being swept aside by Champions League winners Chelsea.

"It's time," Morgan told Ronaldo for the benefit of the divisive broadcaster's millions of Twitter followers, accompanying his message with a photo of the pair and the superstar's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Sycophantic Morgan previously presented a laughing Ronaldo with an Arsenal shirt bearing his name on the back during an interview, telling him: "It's not too late. This is your destiny. Come on, Cristiano – make an old man happy. You like it?"

Morgan is certain to be disappointed. Arsenal are joint bottom of the English top flight and exiled from European competition this season, making it more likely that Ronaldo will torment the struggling heavyweights should he sign for City or even rejoin his former side, Manchester United.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to Man City stars & wants to go back on his word with shock move from Juventus within a week – report
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies